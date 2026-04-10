The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will allow nationwide sales of E15 gasoline starting May 1, a 20-day emergency waiver meant to ease summer fuel prices that shuts out millions of older cars, motorcycles, boats, and small-engine machines from pumping the higher-ethanol blend.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin announced the waiver on March 25, saying it would fortify the domestic fuel supply before the summer driving season. The order takes effect May 1, runs through May 20, and suspends the seasonal volatility rules that usually keep E15 off most American pumps from June to September, the EPA said.

E15 is 15% corn-based ethanol mixed with 85% gasoline, against the 10% ethanol in the E10 blend sold at nearly all U.S. stations. It is usually marketed as Unleaded 88, a name that refers to octane rather than ethanol content. Federal approval covers passenger vehicles from model year 2001 onward. Cars built before that year, along with motorcycles, heavy-duty trucks, boats, and non-road gasoline engines such as lawn mowers, generators, chainsaws, and ATVs, are not cleared to use it and can be damaged if they do.

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The blend is currently carried by more than 3,000 gas stations across the country, the agency said. Industry analysts put the price gap at roughly 10 to 25 cents per gallon below standard gasoline, though drivers usually give back part of that saving at the tank because ethanol packs less energy than petroleum and trims fuel economy by 1.5% to 2%.

The waiver also suspends federal enforcement of state boutique-fuel rules and sets a single Reid Vapor Pressure limit of 10 pounds per square inch for gasoline containing between 9% and 15% ethanol. That creates one national gasoline pool for the length of the order and temporarily overrides the separate summer fuel recipes used in states such as California and Illinois.

Tied to Middle East Oil Pressure

The agency has issued summer E15 waivers in previous years, but this order is tied to renewed pressure on global oil markets. The decision follows a sharp run-up in pump prices linked to military conflict in the Middle East, and officials are framing it as temporary relief while crude supplies stay tight, Newsweek reported.

Older vehicles are shut out of E15 because ethanol draws in water and acts as a solvent, corroding rubber gaskets, fuel lines, and some metal components in fuel systems built before the use of fluoropolymer linings and modern oxygen sensors. Small carbureted engines face the same exposure, and the higher oxygen content can push the air-fuel ratio lean enough to raise combustion temperatures and wear out valve seats.

The 2001 cutoff was settled after a 6-million-mile fleet test run by the EPA and the U.S. Department of Energy identified that year as the point at which vehicles had the hardware and software to handle the extra ethanol without damage, per The Drive.

The waiver does not force retailers to sell E15, and stations that do are required under federal rules to post a yellow warning label on the affected pumps. E10 gasoline will stay available nationwide through the waiver window. The agency said the measure will run through May 20 in the first instance and may be extended if fuel supply conditions warrant.