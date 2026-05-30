Brad Pitt is back in the focus of a fresh family rupture after reports on Thursday 28 May said the 24-year-old Maddox has filed legal papers to drop 'Pitt' from his name and become Maddox Chivan Jolie. The reported filing, first carried by the Daily Mail and echoed by other outlets, lists the reason as 'personal' and has not yet been granted.

The news came after Maddox had already stopped using the surname informally earlier this year, including a credit as Maddox Jolie in Angelina Jolie's film Couture. It also follows a long, plainly strained relationship with Brad Pitt that has been reported for years, even before the latest paperwork surfaced.

A Name With History

It is being viewed as the latest public indication that Maddox seeks to distance himself from the surname associated with his father and, potentially, the broader history attached to it. The request to legally change his name to Maddox Chivan Jolie was reportedly submitted with a brief explanation citing 'personal' reasons, offering little public detail in a matter that has already attracted years of public scrutiny and speculation.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Maddox—born Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt—has filed to legally remove his dad's surname, requesting his name be changed to Maddox Chivan Jolie.https://t.co/448jFQYC9h pic.twitter.com/Rn5j9T1LEV — E! News (@enews) May 29, 2026

Maddox had previously been known as Maddox Jolie-Pitt, but his recent professional credit suggests the change had already begun in practice before it appeared in legal form.

The Family Split

The reported decision sits against the backdrop of a fractured family story that has never quite left the headlines. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split in 2016 after two years of marriage, although their divorce was not finalised until 2024, and the years in between were dominated by disputes over custody and their French winery, Château Miraval.

Earlier this week, Jolie's children remain firmly behind their mother in the ongoing financial and legal mess. According to In Touch, the family operates on an 'all-for-one mentality' and does not want anyone to face financial anxiety.

Maddox Jolie Files to Legally Drop Dad Brad Pitt’s Last Name pic.twitter.com/VaTJiFcK2j — Hollywood Star (@starodubets008) May 30, 2026

Brad and Maddox's relationship has also been described as strained for years. In 2022, a source told In Touch that Pitt was 'super upset' about the estrangement because he and Maddox once had 'such a special connection,' and said Pitt had sent his son a birthday gift and a note in a last attempt to reconnect, only to hear nothing back.

The Public Fallout

The public dimension of the family division has long attracted significant attention. While it is not uncommon for an adult child to choose to stop using a parent's surname, the decision carries greater public significance when the name belongs to one of the world's most recognisable actors and follows years of reported estrangement, limited contact and prolonged legal disputes. The move is therefore likely to be viewed not only as a personal decision but also as a reflection of the broader family tensions that have played out in public view.

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Son Maddox Dropping 'Pitt' From Last Name https://t.co/j5LpDLxpqP — TMZ (@TMZ) May 29, 2026

Shiloh was the first of the siblings to legally petition to remove Pitt from her name, filing when she turned 18 in May 2024, while Zahara later introduced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie. Maddox's reported filing now places him squarely in the same pattern, although he appears to be the first to do so from the eldest-child position, which gives the move extra weight even without any grand statement attached to it.

There is no dramatic explanation here, no speech and no public broadside. Just a filing, a reason marked 'personal' and a family name quietly being peeled away in pieces. In a celebrity world that usually prefers noise, the silence is almost louder.