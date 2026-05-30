Billie Eilish has once again sparked conversation online after unveiling a dramatic new hair transformation, with many fans speculating that the change could be connected to her upcoming film role in The Bell Jar. The Grammy and Oscar-winning singer was recently spotted with long auburn-red hair, a noticeable departure from the dark shades she has worn in recent years.

Photos circulating on social media show the 'Bad Guy' singer leaving a salon with straightened reddish hair styled in a side part. The look quickly drew attention from fans, particularly as it came just weeks after reports emerged that she is preparing to make her feature film acting debut in a new adaptation of Sylvia Plath's acclaimed novel, according to InStyle.

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New Look Fuels Film Speculation

Although Eilish has not publicly confirmed that the hairstyle is linked to the project, the timing has prompted widespread speculation. Online discussions have pointed out similarities between her new colouring and descriptions associated with Esther Greenwood, the protagonist of The Bell Jar. Some fans have suggested the makeover could be part of her preparation for the role as production moves closer.

Hollywood North Buzz has also noted that the singer's change in hair colour was connected to her lead role, a young woman who falls into mental illness, in the 1963 novel, which is reported to be directed by Sarah Polley.

Before the current transformation, Eilish can be remembered rocking the red hair in 2021, changing her short-term brunette status. She told her fans, 'Took the blonde out and went red for a week hehe.' In the past months, Eilish's return to red hair marks the second change her hair colour has undergone, the first one being in April during her concert film's promotion at CinemaCon 2026 which was held in Las Vegas.

Acting Ambitions

Reports published earlier this year revealed that Eilish is in advanced discussions to star in Sarah Polley's adaptation of Sylvia Plath's 1963 novel The Bell Jar. If finalised, the project would mark her first leading role in a feature film, according to The Guardian.

The novel adaptation is being developed by Focus Features, while Polley, who won an Academy Award for her screenplay for Women Talking, is attached to write and direct the film. Producers reportedly include Joy Gorman Wettels, Plan B Entertainment and StudioCanal.

While Eilish has built her reputation primarily through music, she has already gained some acting experience. In 2023, she appeared in the television series Swarm, earning praise from viewers and critics for her performance. Several reports have suggested that her work on the series showed potential for a larger acting career.

She previously said during a monologue for Saturday Night Live, 'I used to say that I hated acting. But the truth is, when I was little, I loved it! My mom and dad were both actors. So is my brother, Finneas. And it was my dream to be in a movie.'

Why The Bell Jar Is a Major Challenge

The role would represent a significant step for the singer. Plath's novel follows Esther Greenwood, a talented young woman navigating personal struggles and societal expectations during the 1950s. The book has long been regarded as a literary classic and is known for its exploration of mental health and identity.

Previous attempts to adapt the novel have faced challenges, with several planned projects never making it to the screen. Industry observers have noted that taking on such a complex character would place Eilish under intense scrutiny, particularly because it would be her first major film role.

Despite those expectations, many fans have expressed excitement about the casting reports. Online discussions have highlighted Eilish's previous comments about wanting to pursue acting and her ability to connect with emotionally layered material.