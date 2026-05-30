Kendall Jenner's friends are reportedly raising quiet concerns about her fast-deepening relationship with Saltburn and Euphoria star Jacob Elordi. The concerns come after the pair were seen together in Hawaii and Los Angeles in May, while the actor was officially sidelined from the Cannes Film Festival with a reported foot injury, according to a new report.

The 30-year-old model and the 28-year-old Australian actor had for months been described as enjoying a 'friends with benefits' arrangement rather than a committed romance. Now, an unnamed insider quoted by STAR magazine claims the dynamic has shifted, with Elordi allegedly 'very sincere' about Jenner and keen to be with her 'all the time.'

Dating Amid Cannes No-Show

The timing of the couple's latest sightings has prompted some raised eyebrows. Elordi had been selected to serve on the Cannes Film Festival jury, a high-profile honour within the industry. Instead, he reportedly withdrew, citing a foot injury. While he stayed away from the red carpet on the French Riviera, paparazzi photographs showed him in Hawaii with Kendall Jenner, appearing relaxed on the beach and drinking rosé straight from the bottle.

A few days later, the actor was photographed again, this time in Los Angeles, leaving what appeared to be a double date with Jenner, her younger sister Kylie Jenner and Kylie's boyfriend, Dune lead Timothée Chalamet. Those LA images showed no crutches, brace, or visible sign of mobility issues, further fuelling talk that the Cannes cancellation may have had less to do with health and more to do with personal priorities.

The anonymous source quoted by Star described Elordi's decision to skip Cannes as 'a real head-scratcher', arguing that he could have fulfilled his professional duties and then flown to meet Jenner afterwards. It is a pointed observation that plays into a familiar tension in celebrity relationships. When work commitments collide with highly scrutinised private lives, someone, somewhere, is often accused of choosing the wrong side.

The same insider paints a picture of a man leaning hard into romance. Elordi, best known to younger audiences for The Kissing Booth franchise before turning to darker material with Euphoria and Saltburn, is said to be pushing the relationship beyond the casual phase. 'He wants to be with her all the time and is very sincere,' the source told the outlet, implying a seriousness that could unsettle those used to Jenner's more guarded approach to dating.

Romance Against Reputation

Around Jenner, however, not everyone is charmed by the idea of Jacob Elordi as a long-term partner. The same report suggests that some of the model's friends and advisers regard him as a potential heartbreaker, pointing to his high-profile romantic history.

Elordi has previously dated model Kaia Gerber, now 24, and influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli, 26, among other well-known names. In Hollywood terms, that hardly makes him unique, but patterns tend to stick, and reputations move faster than official statements. According to the unnamed source, Jenner is 'aware of his reputation' and has promised herself she will 'stay grounded' as the relationship evolves.

Doing so may require more effort this time. Despite her status as one of the world's most recognisable models and a long-standing figure on The Kardashians, Kendall has historically kept much of her romantic life behind a heavier curtain than some of her siblings. Her previous relationships with NBA star Devin Booker and Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny were public, but not relentlessly performative. There were sightings and the occasional social media nod, yet both relationships retained a degree of privacy.

Dating an Oscar-nominated, in-demand film actor is a different proposition. Elordi's career is currently running hot, and the ecosystem around rising movie stars can be unforgiving. Publicists, studios and awards campaigns tend to have their own expectations about how a relationship is presented, if at all. A romance that begins as beach-side rosé and low-key dinners can soon find itself tangled in box-office narratives and red carpet optics.

Within the Kardashian-Jenner circle, there is at least one person who knows that terrain well. Kylie Jenner has been dating Chalamet, one of the most intensely scrutinised actors of his generation, for around three years. According to STAR's source, Kylie is now dispensing advice to her older sister on 'what comes with dating a movie star,' presumably a mix of logistical headaches, media frenzy and the oddly mundane realities of trying to date when every outing becomes content.

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As ever with celebrity romances, the public only sees a sliver and then fills in the rest. The photographs of Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi in Hawaii and Los Angeles show two young, successful people seemingly enjoying each other's company. The reported worries of her friends, the speculation over his Cannes absence and the whispers about his past add layers that may or may not reflect what is actually unfolding behind closed doors.

Until either Jenner or Elordi speaks directly about the nature of their relationship, or their representatives address the claims on the record, much of what is circulating remains unverified. For now, the story is built on sightings, anonymous quotes and a conspicuous gap on the Cannes jury — enough to keep the rumours alive, but not enough to settle what this romance really is.