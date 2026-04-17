Los Angeles police have arrested singer D4VD in connection with the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. The artist, whose real name is David Burke, was taken into custody on Thursday, 16 April 2026. He is currently being held without bail on suspicion of murder.

The D4vd singer's arrest follows a sprawling investigation that began when the teenager's dismembered remains were discovered inside a vehicle registered to Burke. While his legal team maintains his innocence, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the case will be presented to the District Attorney's Office on Monday.

The victim, Celeste Rivas Hernandez, had been missing since April 2024. Her body was found in September 2025 after a Tesla SUV was impounded in Hollywood. Burke was identified by the LAPD as a primary target. Despite the arrest, Burke's lawyers state that no formal indictment has been returned. They argue the evidence will prove the 21-year-old was not responsible for the death of the girl.

What Do Police Say About The Arrest?

In an official statement, the LAPD said: 'Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department, Robbery-Homicide Division, have arrested David Burke, a 21-year-old resident of Los Angeles, for the murder of Celeste Rivas. Burke is being held without bail.'

Authorities confirmed the case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, which will determine whether to file formal charges.

Despite the arrest, Burke has not yet been indicted, his legal team stressed and added: 'There has been no indictment returned by any grand jury in this case and no criminal complaint filed. David has only been detained under suspicion. We will vigorously defend David's innocence.'

How Was Celeste Rivas Found?

The case first came to light on 8 September 2025, when a Tesla SUV registered to Burke was impounded after being left on a public street for more than 72 hours.

According to police, employees at a Hollywood tow yard reported a strong odour coming from the vehicle, prompting officers to investigate. Inside the front trunk, they discovered human remains later identified as Celeste Rivas.

Authorities said the body was in an advanced state of decomposition and had been dismembered, though further forensic details have not been publicly released.

What Do We Know About The Timeline?

Rivas was last seen in spring 2024 after leaving her home in Lake Elsinore, California. She was reported missing multiple times by her mother over the course of that year.

Investigators believe she may have died significantly earlier than when her remains were discovered, possibly in 2025, though exact timelines remain under investigation.

The court documents later revealed that Burke had been identified as a 'target' of a grand jury investigation, with prosecutors presenting evidence and calling witnesses, including individuals from his professional circle.

Was There A Relationship Between The Two?

Testimony from family members and acquaintances suggests that Rivas and Burke may have known each other prior to her disappearance.

Her mother reportedly told investigators that her daughter had been involved with a man named 'David', whom she had never met. Friends also claimed the pair were 'frequently' seen together, fuelling speculation of a relationship.

Unconfirmed reports also mentioned matching 'Sshhh' tattoos, though authorities have not publicly verified them.

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Why Has The Case Drawn So Much Attention?

The case has captured global attention not only because of its disturbing nature but also due to Burke's public profile as a musician.

Following the discovery, some online commentators pointed to lyrics from his 2022 track Romantic Homicide, which include the line: 'In the back of my mind, I killed you... And I didn't even regret it... I can't believe I said it... But it's true... I hate you.'

While there is no evidence linking the song to the alleged crime, the lyrics have been widely circulated and debated across social media.

At the same time, public campaigns such as Justice for Celeste have emerged, calling for accountability and support for the victim's family, alongside fundraising efforts like a GoFundMe page established in her name.

What Happens Next?

The case now hinges on decisions by prosecutors at the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, who will review evidence gathered during the investigation.

If charges are filed, Burke is expected to face formal court proceedings that could shed further light on the circumstances surrounding Rivas's death.

For now, police emphasise that the investigation remains active, with many details still under review.

The Human Cost Behind The Headlines

Beyond the legal process, the case underscores the devastating impact on the victim's family and community.

Celeste Rivas is being remembered not just as the subject of a high-profile investigation but as a teenager whose life ended under tragic and unresolved circumstances.

Burke remains in a Los Angeles jail facility without the option for bond. If convicted of murder, the alt-pop star could face life in prison.

The Celeste Rivas Lake Elsinore community continues to hold vigils for the teenager. As the LAPD continues to process forensic evidence from Burke's former rental home, the music industry remains in shock over the downfall of one of its most promising young talents.