Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were photographed leaving Nobu in Los Angeles this week with three of Kim's children and both of their mothers, marking the first time the F1 star has been seen in public with her kids since the pair's relationship turned romantic earlier this year. The evening outing, captured by paparazzi, showed Hamilton walking alongside Kardashian's youngest children, as speculation over how serious the couple have become shifts up yet another gear.

Kardashian, 45, and Hamilton, 39, have known each other for more than a decade, but only began making headlines as a couple after being spotted together over New Year's Eve in Aspen. The pair then appeared side by side at the Super Bowl in February, their first clear public outing that suggested their long-standing friendship had moved into something more than occasional red-carpet proximity.

Lewis Hamilton and his mum joined Kim Kardashian to celebrate Scott Disick’s birthday. pic.twitter.com/sFznSl9L18 — deni (@fiagirly) May 27, 2026

A Very Public Family Milestone

The latest photographs suggest the relationship is moving quickly. Hamilton was seen chatting and playing with Kim's children outside Nobu, placing a protective arm around her eldest son, Saint, 10, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West. Kim was pictured holding hands with daughter Chicago, 8, and son Psalm, 7, as they left the restaurant.

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Kim's eldest child, North, 12, did not appear to be present. In contrast, two other central figures in her life were firmly in shot. Kris Jenner, 70, the family's long-serving 'mom-ager,' joined the dinner, as did Hamilton's mother, Carmen Larbalestier, 71. If meeting the children is one relationship milestone, dinner with both mums at the same table is usually another.

The group kept their fashion choices relatively low-key for such a high-profile gathering. Kardashian, known for turning pavements into catwalks, opted for a more muted look alongside Hamilton, whose off-track style is usually anything but shy. The exception was Chicago, who was reportedly dressed in bright pink and red with her hair in pigtails, a small reminder that even in the most curated celebrity clans, the kids do not always get the minimalist memo.

Kris Jenner, by contrast, leaned into the part. She was seen in a long black leather trench coat, glossy trousers and heels as she left the venue, the kind of sharp, stylised look that has come to define the Kardashian-Jenner brand as much as their reality television empire.

Inside the Rapid Rise of Romance

The sight of Kardashian and Hamilton juggling family members and mothers in Los Angeles is a long way from where this story began. The first serious murmurings of romance surfaced after they were linked over New Year's Eve in Aspen. Since then, they have been spotted together repeatedly, from high-profile US events to more discreet meet-ups in the UK.

Kardashian flew roughly 11,000 miles round trip in April to spend just 24 hours with Hamilton. She left the US, landed in Hampshire at around 4 p.m. the next day, and was driven to Kensington in West London for a brief visit before flying back from Oxford by private jet.

An unnamed insider told The Sun that both Kim and Lewis were 'determined to do everything to see each other when they have any spare time,' despite punishing schedules. The source said Kardashian had spent Easter with her family and completed a photoshoot in Los Angeles before getting on the transatlantic flight, describing the London stopover as 'quality time' even though it was short.

None of this has been formally confirmed by Kardashian or Hamilton themselves, and both have so far avoided commenting directly on their relationship status. Without on-the-record confirmation from either camp, the precise nature and timeline of their romance remains based on sightings and anonymous briefings rather than official statements, so all of it should still be taken with a degree of caution.

What is undeniable, though, is that they have become increasingly visible together. From the Super Bowl appearance to their latest family dinner in Los Angeles, Kardashian and Hamilton are no longer moving in parallel celebrity lanes but sharing the same frame, children and mothers included.

Whether this is a brief detour in two relentlessly busy careers or the early stages of something more permanent is impossible to say from the outside. For now, the pictures of an F1 champion with his arm around Saint West and walking beside one of the world's most scrutinised mothers speak louder than any caption they have yet been willing to provide.