Kelly Osbourne receives renewed backlash after a photo surfaced showing her noticeably emaciated look.

A viral image of Kelly Osbourne photographed at Louis Vuitton Resort 2027 is largely dismissed as fake and digitally manipulated. The picture made the rounds online, across TikTok, Instagram, and X, where shared posts were community noted.

Kelly Osbourne sorprendió a todos en el desfile de Louis Vuitton Resort en Nueva York 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QHmxgGqHDK — Juanito Say (@JuanitoSay) May 22, 2026

'No reputable fashion outlet like Vogue or WWD reports the presence of Kelly Osbourne at the Louis Vuitton Resort 2027 show in New York,' X readers noted one post, which to date has garnered 2.7 million views. The photo shows Osbourne wearing black heels and a short white dress.

Read more Unrecognisable Kelly Osbourne Explodes at Trolls Claiming She's 'Too Scary' and Looks Like a 'Dead Body' Unrecognisable Kelly Osbourne Explodes at Trolls Claiming She's 'Too Scary' and Looks Like a 'Dead Body'

Kelly Osbourne's 'Skeletal' Photo Gets Community Noted

The photo has sparked intense debate in the comments, with many arguing it was AI-generated because she looked absurdly emaciated. One user claims Osbourne was present at the Louis Vuitton event, but she was wearing an entirely different outfit. The controversial image is also not part of official event photographs.

That didn't stop critics from calling out Kelly Osbourne's 'skeletal' photo, comparing that to her previous public appearances. While she received overwhelming support from people who expressed genuine concern for her health, others saw the controversy as another opportunity to post vile comments.

Kelly Osbourne Claps Back at Critics

Osbourne directly addressed the backlash last February, sharing a screenshot of a hate comment in an Instagram post. 'Literally can't believe how disgusting some human beings truly are! No one deserves this sort of abuse!' she wrote. She dismissed the criticism through her Instagram Stories, stating, 'This too shall pass, but like, holy f***.'

The entire controversy stems from Osbourne's very public weight transformation, as she has openly discussed losing 85 pounds through gastric sleeve surgery. 'People forget that I had half my f****** stomach cut out,' she told People in 2024. She went into detail about the procedure in 2023, asserting it was 'the best thing I have ever done.'

'I had surgery; I don't give a f*** what anyone has to say,' she revealed in the Hollywood Raw Podcast. 'I did it, I'm proud of it, they can suck s***. I did the gastric sleeve. All it does is change the shape of your stomach. I got that almost two years ago. I will never ever ever lie about it ever.'

Setting the Record Straight on Ozempic

While Osbourne has repeatedly denied rumours about using weight-loss drugs like Ozempic, she did not invalidate the benefits of the medication. 'My opinion used to be the same as the people who didn't like my opinion on Ozempic until I met somebody who lost weight from Ozempic and it changed their life,' she explained.

'They explained to me how it took the mental obsession with food away and from that reprieve allowed them to dig deeper through therapy and really figure out who they were and how life-changing it was for them,' she continued. 'If there's a medication out there that can help people lose weight then what's so bad about it?'

Sharon Osbourne also defended her daughter against her critics, attributing the weight loss to her grief following Ozzy's death. Sharon dismissed Kelly's detractors as projecting their insecurities on Kelly because they are unhappy and jealous themselves. Sharon also vilified the online trolls as mentally ill for bullying her daughter during such a difficult period.