Pete Davidson has reportedly split from Elsie Hewitt in New York, five months after the model gave birth to their daughter, ending a brief but high-profile romance that had already drawn attention for the name chosen for the baby. The Saturday Night Live alumnus, 32, and Hewitt, 29, are said to have broken up but remain committed to co-parenting their daughter, Scottie Rose, according to sources cited on Thursday 14 May.

The news followed several weeks of speculation that the relationship was under strain. Gossip account DeuxMoi had fuelled break-up rumours earlier this month with an anonymous blind item claiming the pair had quietly gone their separate ways. Neither Davidson nor Hewitt has commented publicly, and the details available so far remain based on unnamed insiders rather than on-the-record confirmation.

A Fast-Moving Romance

Hewitt gave birth to their daughter on 12 December 2025, less than a year after she and Davidson were first linked romantically. The comedian and the British-born model were first seen together in March 2025, when they were photographed showing affection in Palm Beach, Florida, marking a relationship that moved quickly by celebrity standards.

By July 2025, the couple had confirmed they were expecting a child. Davidson, who has previously dated Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande, spoke openly at the New York premiere of his horror film The Home about wanting to become a father. He said it had been 'my dream forever since I was a little kid' and described Hewitt as 'one of my favourite people to ever exist ever.'

One source quoted by The U.S. Sun said the demands of Davidson's work played a role in the split. 'Pete has been travelling so much for work, but Elsie was craving more support from him at home after their daughter was born,' the insider claimed. 'It was very hard for him because, obviously, he has to work to make money.'

Read more Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson Split 5 Months After Welcoming Baby as Insider Claims She Was 'Craving More Support From Him' Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson Split 5 Months After Welcoming Baby as Insider Claims She Was 'Craving More Support From Him'

A second unnamed source said the breakup happened recently and insisted the pair are 'just focusing 100 per cent on Scottie.' The same source framed the separation as practical rather than dramatic, adding that 'working out the best co-parenting solution is their top priority.'

No legal filings or custody arrangements have been disclosed publicly. Without direct comment from either parent or their representatives, it is not yet clear whether they are sharing care informally or planning a more formal arrangement through the courts.

Family Name Behind The Story

The split carries extra emotional weight because of the name they chose for their daughter. Scottie was named after Davidson's father, Scott Davidson, a New York firefighter who died in the 11 September 2001 attacks. For Davidson, whose grief has often surfaced in his stand-up and television work, the choice clearly held deep personal meaning.

In a birth announcement post, Hewitt called her daughter 'my best work yet' and said she was 'absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief.' The sentiment stood in contrast to Davidson's more guarded public persona, but it suggested the pair were genuinely united in their excitement at becoming parents.

Davidson later said he hoped 'to be the dad that I hoped that I would have,' a rare moment of openness that gave the remarks extra weight. For someone long associated with deflecting pain through comedy, the comment sounded less like a publicity line and more like a personal promise.

The reality of new parenthood appears to have been more complicated. With one partner frequently travelling for film work, stand-up dates and industry commitments, the reported strain over support at home reflects a familiar modern pressure, only this time playing out in public.

The breakup also closes another chapter in a relationship that, from the outside, seemed to point towards something steadier for Davidson after a series of highly scrutinised romances. Since his split from Kim Kardashian, his dating life has remained a constant subject of celebrity interest.

For now, the baby at the centre of the story is the one fixed point. Beyond that, the details remain limited, and until Davidson, Hewitt or their representatives speak publicly, the reported reasons for the split should be treated as unconfirmed.