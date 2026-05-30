Sarah Ferguson and Sean 'Diddy' Combs have been dragged back into the royal spotlight by claims in Andrew Lownie's book Entitled, with fresh reports that King Charles and Queen Camilla are privately exasperated by the fallout. The allegations, which Lownie says are based on sources close to the pair, have not been independently verified and have been denied by both Ferguson's camp and Combs's representatives.

The new claims land after a bruising run of royal scandal involving Ferguson and her former husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, whose links to Jeffrey Epstein have repeatedly overshadowed the family's efforts to draw a line under the past. Ferguson stepped back from using her duchess title in October 2025 after an email surfaced in which she described Epstein as her 'steadfast, generous and supreme friend,' while Andrew also faced continuing scrutiny over his own association with Epstein.

“We know that P Diddy was very keen to get close to the British royal family…”

@andrewlownie on the inside story of "Fergie" Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew, and Diddy.



Watch below, and subscribe:⁰https://t.co/Y12z2uLeBJ pic.twitter.com/oAmTpaSbHp — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) May 27, 2026

Ferguson and Diddy Claims Put Charles on the Defensive

The latest round of headlines centres on Lownie's allegation that Ferguson met Combs at a party hosted by Ghislaine Maxwell in 2002 and later developed what he describes as a secret 'friends with benefits' relationship. According to the book, the pair are said to have met several times over subsequent years, including in luxury hotel suites, while the author also repeats claims about Combs boasting privately about Ferguson, allegations that remain untested and firmly disputed.

Ferguson's side has described the claims as 'absolute fabricated nonsense' and 'blatantly untrue,' while a representative for Combs dismissed them as 'utterly ridiculous gossip.' No evidence has emerged confirming the relationship as fact, and that uncertainty remains a key part of the story. Despite widespread speculation and online discussion, the claims remain unverified.

Sarah Ferguson allegedly had a “friends with benefits” relationship with P Diddy, claims a new royal biography – 18 hilarious, horrified responses #ICYMI

https://t.co/WuaJ6D3a18 pic.twitter.com/TENDXSrK8j — The Poke (@ThePoke) May 27, 2026

Even so, the timing is awkward for King Charles. The monarchy has spent months trying to manage the reputational damage caused by the Yorks' entanglement with Epstein, and the return of another lurid, high-profile name has only deepened the sense that the family's private headaches remain stubbornly public.

The Royal Fallout

The pressure is sharpened by Combs's own legal history. In October 2025, Sean 'Diddy' Combs was sentenced to four years and two months in prison and ordered to pay a $500,000 fine after being convicted on federal prostitution-related offences, according to court reporting at the time. That backdrop does not prove any allegation against Ferguson, but it does explain why the mere pairing of their names has proved so combustible.

Sarah Ferguson's Rumored 'Friends With Benefits' Relationship With Sean 'Diddy' Combs Lasted 'Many Years,' Royal Author Claims https://t.co/IjYJbG7Odm pic.twitter.com/8Go5muApeo — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) May 27, 2026

Lownie has defended his reporting, telling The Times that the claims in Entitled were sourced from former employees connected to both Ferguson and Combs. Royal biographies often live in the borderland between documentation and reconstruction.

Charles has long wanted a more disciplined monarchy, one that looks slightly less hostage to the old scandals that haunted his mother's later years. Yet every fresh disclosure about the Yorks drags the institution back to the same familiar mud. The Diddy claims may turn out to be another overcooked chapter in a very British genre, but they are already doing their work in the headlines.

Why the Ferguson Story Keeps Returning

Ferguson has spent years trying to keep a professional distance from the royal machinery, even as it remains impossible to separate her public identity from it. The removal of her use of the Duchess of York title in October 2025 and the later stripping of her Freedom of the City of York honour in March 2026 only reinforced the impression that the old arrangement has finally broken down.

It is not only about an alleged relationship, which remains unproven and denied. It is about pattern, memory and the simple fact that the monarchy's worst stories have a habit of circling back just when courtiers would prefer they were beginning to fade. For King Charles, that may be the most exhausting part of all.