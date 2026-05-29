Brad Pitt's strained relationship with his children has once again come under the spotlight after reports claimed he did not congratulate daughter Zahara Jolie on her graduation from Spelman College. The latest claims have added another layer to the long-running tension between Pitt and ex-wife Angelina Jolie, with both sides continuing to push very different versions of what has happened behind closed doors.

The situation has become even more painful for Pitt in recent years as several of his children have chosen to distance themselves publicly from him, including dropping his surname. While sources close to Jolie argue that Pitt's fractured bond with the children is the result of his own actions, those defending the actor insist he has spent years trying to repair the relationship. Behind the headlines, the divide has reportedly stretched far beyond just Pitt himself, with members of his extended family also said to have lost contact with the children over the years.

Brad Pitt's Attempts To Rebuild Relationship With Children

Shortly after Zahara celebrated her graduation milestone, it was reported that Pitt had not called or reached out to congratulate her. According to a source close to Jolie, there was nothing stopping the actor from being there for his daughter.

'Nothing prevented him from showing up for her. Or ever visiting her. The day was about all she accomplished. Not whether he was willing to attend,' the source said.

The criticism quickly sparked another wave of public scrutiny surrounding Pitt's relationship with his children. However, sources speaking to the Daily Mail defended the actor and argued that the situation is far more complicated than it appears from the outside.

'When you've made clear that you're pushing him away from the children, a reasonable person cannot then complain that he's not close to the children,' one source said.

Multiple insiders claimed Pitt has continued trying to reconnect with his six children, Zahara, Maddox, Pax, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne, despite years of tension. According to one source, not only Pitt but also members of his wider family attempted to maintain communication with the children over the years.

'His family did try to do things, and there were, at some points, communication,' the source explained, before admitting that 'it's been a while' since any real contact took place.

The insider also claimed that Pitt's children once shared a strong relationship with their cousins, but those ties have now also faded.

'Growing up, they did have a good relationship, so that's been cut off also. Nothing's really changed,' the source added.

Another insider claimed those close to Pitt believe he has done what he can under difficult circumstances.

'Those closest to him, including his friends and family, are not judging him through any of this because they know he is genuinely trying his best under incredibly difficult circumstances,' the source said.

Sources also claimed Pitt has accepted responsibility for his role in past family conflict following the couple's split after the 2016 private plane incident. While allegations of abuse emerged following the separation, Pitt denied any physical abuse claims and was never charged after an FBI investigation.

'His behavior wasn't criminal, but he took responsibility for his actions,' a source said. 'He got his act together.'

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Angelina Jolie's Bond With Children Remains Strong

While Pitt's supporters argue he has been unfairly pushed away, sources close to Jolie have strongly disputed that narrative. One insider previously claimed Pitt continued to 'play the victim' despite the damage caused within the family.

'His fractured relationship with his children is a direct result of how he has treated them,' the source said.

Another insider suggested Jolie's close bond with the children has played a major role in shaping the current family dynamic. According to the source, the actress and her children remain extremely close.

'They are her entire world and she has convinced them Brad isn't a good person,' the insider claimed. 'They're now old enough to make their own decisions, but when you've been taught one thing for so long, it's hard to suddenly unlearn things.'

The divide within the family reportedly became especially painful when Pitt's mother, Jane Etta Pitt, died last year at the age of 84. Sources claimed she had not been able to speak to her grandchildren for around nine years before her death.

'The most gut-wrenching part is that Angelina kept the kids away from his parents, from their own grandparents,' one source alleged at the time.

Jolie has rarely spoken publicly about the breakdown of her marriage, but she defended her decision to leave Pitt during a 2020 interview with Vogue.

'It was the right decision,' Jolie said. 'I continue to focus on their healing.'

She also addressed public speculation surrounding the family, saying: 'Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and own minds'