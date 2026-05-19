Pete Davidson has denied claims that he is leaving his ex-girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, to raise their baby 'alone,' after the model told followers in Los Angeles this week that she was caring for their five-month-old daughter, Scottie, and earning an income 'on my own.'

The comedian, 30, who dated Hewitt last year, is said to be providing 'full financial support' for the child, named after his late father, according to a source.

The news came after Hewitt used TikTok to address a wave of online comments about paparazzi photos showing her out with Scottie over the weekend. In the clip, she appeared tired and makeup-free, and some viewers remarked on her appearance. Hewitt pushed back, explaining that beauty routines were low on her list of priorities while juggling work and new motherhood following her split from Davidson.

Elsie Hewitt says she’s taking care of her daughter “on her own” amid Pete Davidson split:



“I have a baby to take care of… I have to work and make money. I’m doing it on my own, which is hard.” pic.twitter.com/abI2c2XYPZ — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 17, 2026

'That's not what I'm thinking about right now, because I have a baby to take care of, and I also have to work and make money, and I'm doing it on my own, which is hard,' she said in the video, speaking directly to the camera. Her words quickly spread beyond TikTok, feeding a familiar narrative about Davidson's love life and his responsibilities offstage.

Pete Davidson And Elsie Hewitt Dispute 'Alone' Baby Claim

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Davidson and Hewitt were first linked romantically in March last year. Four months later, she announced she was expecting, confirming in November that they had welcomed a daughter.

They named the baby Scottie in tribute to Davidson's father, a New York firefighter who died on 9/11, a loss the comic has spoken about frequently in his stand-up and in The King of Staten Island.

Until this week, the pair had kept most details of their relationship and break-up private. That changed when Hewitt replied to a sympathetic TikTok comment from a follower who said they hoped she was not handling 'the financial part alone,' calling that prospect 'insane given the circumstances.'

Hewitt's answer was brief but explosive. 'I am', she wrote, adding a small smiley face. The comment did not stay up for long; she later deleted it, but screenshots were already circulating on social media and celebrity news accounts, presented as evidence that Davidson was not financially contributing.

A source described as close to Davidson pushed back in an interview with People, insisting the model's implication was not accurate. 'Pete has made himself extremely available and has provided full financial support. Pete is actually covering all Scottie costs and more,' the insider said. The same source added: 'He is hoping Elsie has good health and success for the sake of their daughter.'

Neither Davidson nor Hewitt has issued a formal public statement under their own names, and no court documents have been referenced in the reporting so far.

Elsie Hewitt says she’s taking care of her daughter “on her own” amid Pete Davidson split:



“I have a baby to take care of… I have to work and make money. I’m doing it on my own, which is hard.” pic.twitter.com/abI2c2XYPZ — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 17, 2026

Co-Parenting, Nannies And The Reality Behind The Pete Davidson Headline

Another unnamed insider told People that Davidson and Hewitt are 'trying to figure out' how to co-parent after their breakup, a phrase that suggests there is no fully settled long-term plan yet. That ambiguity may explain the tension playing out in public: two young parents, no longer a couple, navigating logistics and emotions while a global audience weighs in from the sidelines.

Hewitt, 30, has also signalled that, whatever the financial picture, the day-to-day strain of solo care is wearing. On Instagram, she posted a callout on her Story asking for practical help with Scottie. 'I'm currently trying to find an assistant/mother's helper/nanny type/basically [a] right-hand person,' she wrote, a candid admission that she cannot manage everything alone.

The detail undercuts the simplistic 'deadbeat dad' or 'wronged ex' framing that often swirls around celebrity breakups. If Davidson is, as his camp insists, footing the bills, Hewitt may still feel alone in the minute-by-minute reality of feeds, sleepless nights and the grind of going back to work. Both experiences can be true at once, even if social media will happily flatten them into a single accusation.

Davidson, whose relationships with Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande and others have been dissected in forensic detail, is no stranger to scrutiny. Yet fatherhood is a different terrain. Money, time, emotional presence and public image all become entangled, and every offhand comment can rapidly acquire legal or moral weight once lawyers and tabloids are paying attention.

A video of Hewitt insisting she is working and raising a baby 'on my own.' A fleeting TikTok comment about paying 'alone,' later erased. A counter-briefing from Davidson's side claiming 'full financial support' and more. And, behind all of that noise, a five-month-old who did not ask to become the latest subplot in the Pete Davidson universe.

Until either parent chooses to go on the record with specifics about custody or child-support arrangements, the truth of who is doing what for Scottie will remain murky, caught somewhere between a TikTok confessional and an anonymous quote in a glossy magazine.