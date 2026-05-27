David Beckham's new US-based football show Beckham & Friends Live is set to keep him thousands of miles away from his family for long stretches, with one report claiming the ex-England captain is determined to pursue the project even as it allegedly risks fuelling fresh Victoria and David Beckham divorce rumours.

The retired footballer, now 51, is said to be spending more time in New York and Los Angeles to front the altcast of CBS Sports' UEFA Champions League coverage on Paramount+.

Beckham revived Beckham & Friends Live earlier this month for a second season, bringing in a roster of celebrity guests including Tom Hiddleston, Yellowstone actor Cole Hauser and Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount.

The show, which is also filmed in London, sees Beckham and his famous friends offer live commentary and analysis during Champions League matches, blending football talk with star power in a format aimed squarely at US streaming audiences.

According to the National Enquirer, which cites an unnamed source, the lucrative Paramount+ deal comes with a heavy travel schedule. Executives allegedly expect Beckham not just to appear on screen but also to be physically present in the US to socialise with network figures and club owners.

'David's successful deal for football coverage and commentary on Paramount+ is creating a new reality for him and his family simply because he's going to be travelling more and he's going to be needed in New York and Los Angeles more just to interact and glad-hand the executives and owners who have signed off on his rich compensation,' the source is quoted as saying.

Divorce Rumours Swirl Around Victoria And David Beckham

The suggestion that David Beckham will be spending 'significant periods of time apart' from Victoria has quickly fed into long-standing rumours of a Victoria and David Beckham divorce, despite the couple presenting a united front in public and on social media.

The same tabloid source predicts that the schedule could cause 'turbulence' at home, not least because it reorders the family dynamic at a time when the Beckhams have been carefully curating their image as a tight-knit clan. While the show also records in London, the source says the arrangement's thrust is US-focused, meaning more time away from the family's primary base.

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It is worth stressing that none of the claims regarding marital strain has been independently confirmed. There has been no formal comment from David or Victoria Beckham, nor from Paramount+, about the impact of the deal on the couple's relationship.

That has not stopped the anonymous source from painting a picture of a man unwilling to scale back his ambitions.

The insider suggests Beckham will not 'walk away from this opportunity anytime soon, no matter the turbulence it causes for his family.'

Beckham's 'Pretty Boy' Image And A New Career Phase

Beneath the gossip lies a more interesting thread about Beckham's post-football identity. The source claims that Beckham & Friends Live fills a gap that endorsements, fashion collaborations and club ownership have not quite closed.

'The Beckham & Friends project scratches a certain itch that nothing else he's done over the last twenty years or so has,' the insider is quoted as saying. 'He loves that people are hanging on his every word and are actually curious about his opinions. He wouldn't have made this deal if he didn't.'

The same source goes further, arguing that the project 'feeds into a particular part of his vanity where he wants to be seen as more than just an ageing pretty boy or former sports star.' That phrase, 'ageing pretty boy,' cuts to the heart of how Beckham appears to be recalibrating his public persona.

At 51, he is no longer the explosive winger who bent free-kicks into the top corner. Instead, he is positioning himself as a voice of authority on the game in a market still being won over by elite European football.

This professional pivot comes despite the couple's vast wealth. According to this year's Sunday Times Rich List, David and Victoria Beckham have an estimated combined net worth of $1.6 billion.

In simple terms, he does not need to be doing US television to pay the bills. That makes his appetite for the Paramount+ role easier to read as something personal rather than purely commercial.

The tension, such as it is, lies in how that hunger to be seen as more than a retired star collides with family life already lived under a microscope. The Beckhams have raised four children in the glare of cameras and commentary.

Every new contract, every distant shoot, every whispered row is pored over through the lens of possible Victoria and David Beckham divorce rumours, even when the available evidence is thin. So far, there has been silence from Team Beckham about whether this particular show is a source of friction or simply another chapter in a very public, very lucrative career.