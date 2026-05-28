The upcoming Great American State Fair was billed as a monumental, feel‑good celebration on the National Mall. Instead, it is rapidly turning into a flashpoint, as artists abruptly pull out amid revelations about the event's direct ties to President Donald Trump.

Several performers are stepping away following disclosures about the festival's relationship with the nonprofit Freedom 250 organisation. Multiple artists now say they were kept in the dark about the group's political connections.

Transforming The National Mall For A High-Stakes Semiquincentennial

Organised by Freedom 250, the fair will run from 25 June to 10 July and will take over the National Mall in Washington, D.C. This massive undertaking marks the semiquincentennial anniversary of the United States.

Planners scheduled attractions for the gathering, including a Ferris wheel and a traditional carousel. Attendees will also have the opportunity to watch live rodeo performances and livestock competitions.

The original line‑up featured acts such as Martina McBride, Milli Vanilli, The Commodores, Flo Rida and Bret Michaels. However, the political affiliations of the organisers have caused significant disruptions.

Why Young MC Walked Away From A 'Politically Charged' Gig

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One of the first acts to withdraw was the rapper Young MC. He was scheduled to perform on 26 June before making an announcement on Wednesday, 27 May. The musician used Facebook to formally sever ties.

'I have informed my agents that I will not be performing at the Freedom 250 event,' Young MC wrote. He expressed frustration over the lack of transparency regarding the festival's management.

'The artists were never told about any political involvement with the event,' Young MC continued. 'And despite the claims by the organizers that the event is non-partisan, Spin magazine describes it as "Trump-backed." I hope to perform in D.C. in the near future at an event that is not so politically charged.'

C+C Music Factory Frontman Says He Was Kept In The Dark

Freedom Williams, the frontman for C+C Music Factory, also released a statement regarding his scheduled 26 June performance. He uploaded an Instagram video explaining his lack of knowledge regarding the fair's connection to President Trump.

'[My agent] didn't mention Trump. ... I'm getting all these texts, "We're going to cancel C+C Music Factory. This is going to be a terrible show,"' Williams said. 'So, I told my agent, "Yeah, no, I ain't good to do that. I don't [support] Trump."'

Williams later issued an expletive‑ridden follow‑up suggesting he might perform to defy critics. 'The day I let you ... tell me what to do is the day I die. ... You can't cancel me,' he declared.

Young MC Follows Morris Day in Exiting D.C. 'Freedom 250' Festival Over Trump Connection, as C+C Music Factory Weighs Options: 'The Artists Were Never Told About Any Political ... https://t.co/RT1p02fCHR — Variety (@Variety) May 28, 2026

Morris Day And The Time Join The Exit Wave

Morris Day and The Time followed suit by officially withdrawing their participation. The group had been slated to perform on 27 June. They addressed the situation firmly via a Facebook post.

The graphic provided by the band read, 'Contrary to rumor, Morris Day [and] The Time will not be performing at the "Great American State Fair."' They added a brief message in the caption. 'It's a no for me😎,' they wrote.

JUST ANNOUNCED: The lineup for The Great American State Fair is here — and it’s bringing the hits. 🇺🇸🎶



Martina McBride, Young MC, C+C Music Factory, Vanilla Ice, Milli Vanilli, The Commodores, Morris Day & The Time, Flo Rida, Bret Michaels …and many more.



16 days. 56 states… pic.twitter.com/DJdypWJl3P — Freedom 250 (@Freedom250) May 27, 2026

How Organisers Are Spinning The Concert Cancellations

Freedom 250 spokesperson Rachel Reisner provided a statement to the press on Thursday, 28 May. She emphasised that the organisation remains dedicated to uniting Americans around the anniversary.

'Freedom 250 is focused on our signature celebrations and events that honor our history and engage all Americans — welcoming all who share our goal of commemorating this milestone in a way that uplifts and unites America,' Reisner added. The fair remains open to the public despite the recent cancellations.

Visitors can register for free tickets directly on the website. Walk‑up attendees will also be welcomed at the gates.