Kid Rock drew attention to Journey's lack of a competitive Grammy win on Thursday, 19 November 2026, following the CMA Awards in Nashville. He cited the band's record sales while congratulating the country music winners.

The remarks followed Wednesday's 60th Annual CMA Awards, hosted by Lainey Wilson, at Bridgestone Arena. Ella Langley collected a record six awards, including Entertainer of the Year.

In a post on X, Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, began with 'No disrespect, but here is a fun fact'. His comments concerned the Grammy Awards and American Music Awards, not a supposed rejection by the CMA.

Kid Rock Highlights Journey's Grammy Record

Kid Rock wrote that Journey had sold more than 100 million records worldwide, a figure also cited on the band's official website. He claimed that the San Francisco rock group had never won a major national music award, citing the Grammys and the American Music Awards.

The Recording Academy's database confirms that Journey has no competitive Grammy wins. It documents one nomination, in 1997, for 'When You Love a Woman'. The category was Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal.

There is another distinction. The Academy inducted Journey's 1981 single 'Don't Stop Believin'' into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2021. That recognition honours recordings of historical significance and is separate from winning a competitive Grammy category.

Journey was nominated for an American Music Award in 1983, when its album Escape competed for Favourite Pop/Rock Album. Contemporary United Press International reporting identified the nomination, although a complete official history of the band's AMA results has not been independently confirmed.

Nor has Journey gone unrecognised elsewhere. It was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017, decades after emerging from San Francisco's music scene in the 1970s.

Kid Rock's Post Follows Record CMA Awards Night

At the Nashville ceremony, Langley's six victories established a new single-year CMA Awards record, according to the Country Music Association. She arrived with nine nominations and won Entertainer, Album and Female Vocalist of the Year.

Her 'Choosin' Texas' also won Single, Song and Music Video of the Year. Taylor Swift was among her competitors for Single of the Year, nominated for 'I Knew It, I Knew You'.

Swift returned to the CMA stage for her first performance there in 13 years. She combined 'I Knew It, I Knew You' with 'Our Song', accompanied by Keith Urban on banjo. Wilson and Vince Gill also paid tribute to Dolly Parton with 'I Will Always Love You'.

These performances supplied the backdrop for Kid Rock's message, but he did not question the CMA voting results or suggest the organisation owed Journey an award.

Kid Rock's Remarks Contrast With Journey's Other Honours

Journey's enduring presence extends well beyond awards shows. 'Don't Stop Believin'' featured in the finale of The Sopranos and the pilot of Glee, placing the song before audiences decades after its initial release.

The Library of Congress selected the recording for the National Recording Registry in 2022, citing its cultural importance. Kid Rock closed his X message with 'Don't stop believing!!', without accusing any awards organisation of wrongdoing or explaining why Journey had not won a competitive Grammy.