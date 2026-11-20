Doja Cat has expressed disappointment over her absence from Grand Theft Auto VI, despite Rockstar Games featuring artists including Cardi B, Travis Scott and Dua Lipa. While the developer has not explained her omission, the game's diverse soundtrack raises questions about whether musical direction, licensing or other considerations influenced its selections.

Released on 19 November, GTA VI features original recordings alongside licensed songs played through its fictional radio stations. With Doja Cat's catalogue spanning pop, rap and R&B, her absence is difficult to explain through musical genre alone.

What Did Doja Cat Say About GTA VI?

Doja Cat expressed her frustration on X following the game's release, writing, 'I would've loved to have my music on gta6 i'm so f*ckin bitter.'

I would’ve loved to have my music on gta6 i’m so fuckin bitter. — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) November 19, 2026

She subsequently addressed Rockstar Games directly, saying, 'you broke my heart.' Her comments suggested that appearing in the franchise would have been personally meaningful, particularly given her enthusiasm for gaming. The singer previously referenced GTA VI in her song 'All Mine', further highlighting her interest in the franchise.

Which Artists and Songs Made GTA VI's Soundtrack?

According to Rockstar Games, Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album features 34 original recordings, including Travis Scott's 'RHYNO', Cardi B's 'Don't Chart' and Morgan Wallen's 'Last Thing You Need'.

The collection also includes contributions from Future, Metro Boomin, PinkPantheress and Rauw Alejandro, reflecting the game's combination of contemporary hip hop, pop and regional influences.

Meanwhile, Rockstar's official music credits list Billie Eilish's 'LUNCH', Ariana Grande and Zedd's 'Break Free', and Travis Scott and Playboi Carti's 'FE!N' among the tracks featured in the game.

Unlike the standalone album, the game's radio stations feature music from different eras and genres, allowing Rockstar to create distinct listening experiences throughout Vice City and Leonida.

Why Was Doja Cat Left Out of GTA VI?

Rockstar Games has not publicly explained why Doja Cat's music was omitted. However, comparing her discography with the game's soundtrack suggests that musical incompatibility is unlikely to be the main explanation.

Doja Cat's 'Paint the Town Red' blends hip hop with a retro soul sample, while 'Kiss Me More' incorporates disco-inspired pop and R&B. Both could plausibly complement the game's existing pop and rap selections, including songs by Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande and Cardi B.

One possibility is that Rockstar prioritised the atmosphere of individual radio stations over an artist's commercial popularity. With stations dedicated to different genres, the developer may have selected tracks based on how closely they reflect Vice City's cultural influences rather than simply choosing chart-topping performers.

Another possibility involves music licensing. Securing a song for a video game requires agreements with recording and publishing rights holders, meaning even a willing artist may not have complete control over whether their music appears. However, neither Doja Cat nor Rockstar has confirmed that licensing negotiations took place.

Ultimately, Doja Cat's versatility suggests her absence cannot easily be explained by genre. Whether the decision involved licensing, creative preferences or another factor remains unknown, as Rockstar has offered no official explanation.