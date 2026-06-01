President Donald Trump has been declared in excellent health following Tuesday's medical assessment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, according to physician Dr Sean Barbabella. The White House made the doctor's memo public late Friday, stating the 79-year-old remains 'fully fit to execute Commander-in-Chief responsibilities.'

Barbabella's three-page document confirmed advanced imaging revealed zero abnormalities during the comprehensive evaluation, according to the White House memo. Trump will celebrate his 80th birthday next month, making him the oldest person ever to serve as president.

Trump Health Report Shows Clear Heart and Cognitive Results

Barbabella's assessment included CT scanning and cardiac imaging performed alongside cancer detection tests by a team of 22 medical specialists. The physician documented no abnormalities while confirming that Trump demonstrated robust cardiovascular, respiratory, and neurological wellness.

Cholesterol readings appeared controlled through pharmaceutical intervention and lifestyle modifications, according to the medical memo. Cardiac function emerged as entirely normal with no signs of arterial constriction impeding blood circulation, the doctor wrote.

The physician also documented a flawless cognitive assessment score using standardised testing protocols for presidential candidates. The comprehensive neurological examination demonstrated normal functioning across all measured parameters.

Health Memo Notes Swelling and Bruising as Benign



The memo documented a slight lower leg swelling showing improvement compared to 2025 measurements. Trump received a venous insufficiency diagnosis previously, described as benign and common among patients exceeding age 70.

The hand bruising was characterised as normal, non-threatening and consistent with routine soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking combined with aspirin consumption. Medical personnel attributed visible marks to minor trauma rather than serious underlying conditions.

Doctor Recommends Weight Loss and Increased Activity

Preventive health guidance encompassed nutritional counselling alongside recommendations for heightened physical movement, the memo outlined. The doctor advised weight reduction strategies ahead of the president's milestone birthday next month.

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Weight measurements indicated recent increases prompting management recommendations, the memo disclosed. Low-dose aspirin was prescribed for cardiovascular protection alongside dietary adjustments, the White House release confirmed. The doctor emphasised that Trump remains completely capable of fulfilling presidential duties despite these lifestyle modifications.

Follow-up appointments were scheduled to monitor the leg swelling. President Trump reported the absence of significant symptoms impacting daily presidential functions, White House officials stated.

Trump's Third Walter Reed Visit in 13 Months

Tuesday's Walter Reed appointment represented Trump's third medical visit within 13 months and fourth public examination during his current presidential term. Blood testing and laboratory analysis formed part of the comprehensive diagnostic workup, according to the physician.

JUST IN: President Trump shares results from his six month physical at Walter Reed:



"Everything checked out PERFECTLY. Thank you to the great Doctors and Staff! Heading back to the White House." pic.twitter.com/qCm2rXiqTj — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 26, 2026

Democratic lawmakers pushed for full public disclosure of the president's medical examination results, the White House stated. The administration released the complete three-page physician memo in response to those requests.

The release of the full three-page memo follows Democratic calls for transparency and marks the most detailed public account of Trump's health since he began his second term. With his 80th birthday next month, the assessment is likely to remain a point of political focus regardless of its findings.