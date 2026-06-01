A video that went viral over the weekend has placed a Michigan woman at the centre of a federal investigation after she appeared to threaten the life of President Donald Trump. The clip, shared on 1 June by Right Angle News Network on X, shows a woman identified as Rhonda Lee making a string of profanity-laced statements directed at an unidentified man, including a graphic reference to travelling to Washington, DC armed with a knife.

In the video, Lee can be heard saying, 'I have never been a violent person, but I'm about to drive up there with my god— neck knife and give that motherf----- a smiley face across his god— neck.' While Trump is not explicitly named in the footage, the context of the statements led to widespread identification of him as the target. The video spread rapidly, drawing condemnation from Trump supporters and calls for Lee's immediate arrest.

TDS-Nurse Rhonda Lee, who does in-home care for elderly & disabled patients for Michigan Visiting Nurses at The University of Michigan Medical Center is making videos calling for VIOLENCE against The President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.



Apparently, she… pic.twitter.com/sKiNRmko82 — Just Jen ℞ 🫡🇺🇸 (@JustJenRX) June 1, 2026

Investigation Under Way

The US Secret Service confirmed that it is treating the matter seriously. Spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said: 'Due to the sensitive nature of this work, we are unable to confirm or comment on specific threat cases. However, anything that could be perceived as a threat to the President or any Secret Service protectee is taken extremely seriously and investigated thoroughly.'

A screenshot of Lee's LinkedIn profile, which circulated alongside the video, indicated she had been a registered nurse at the University of Michigan Medical Center since March 2000. Michigan Medicine subsequently confirmed that Lee had not worked there since 2023. Mary Masson, senior director of public relations at the institution, said, 'We are cooperating with law enforcement to provide any information helpful to their investigation.'

Social Media Calls for Arrest as MAGA Accounts Amplify Clip

The clip prompted fierce reactions on social media, particularly among supporters of Trump's Make America Great Again movement. One social media user labelled the comments 'evil' and 'mental illness combined,' tagging the FBI, its director Kash Patel, and the Secret Service, urging them to act. The same user also called on the University of Michigan Medical Center to respond to the matter.

Other social media users called for her professional licence to be revoked. 'She should not be anywhere near sane people, let alone take care of patients. I hope she loses her job, her licence, and her mind,' one commenter wrote. Calls for criminal charges were also widely circulated, with several users demanding she be placed under arrest without delay.

The Michigan registered nurse who said she would drive to Washington, D.C., and take a knife to President Trump’s throat has been identified as Rhonda Lee, a nurse who provides in home care for elderly patients.



Imagine how she treats elderly republicans. pic.twitter.com/GnRORDZnJ7 — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) May 31, 2026

A Pattern of Threats Against Trump

The incident comes at a particularly sensitive moment for presidential security. On 25 April 2026, Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, was charged with attempting to assassinate the President of the United States after he ran through a security checkpoint at the White House Correspondents' Dinner at the Washington Hilton, armed with a shotgun and additional weapons. A Secret Service officer wearing a ballistic vest was shot once in the chest; Allen was subdued and arrested.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said following the arrest: 'Cole Allen now faces the full weight of federal justice. This alleged assassin was stopped because of the courage and professionalism of law enforcement officers who responded without hesitation.'

The Lee video surfaces just over a month after that incident, and the proximity of events has amplified public concern over the volume and nature of threats facing the current administration.

The convergence of the Rhonda Lee video and the April 2026 Correspondents' Dinner shooting reflects a troubling escalation in threats directed at the US president and his administration. Authorities have consistently maintained that all credible threats are investigated, regardless of medium — a standard that now applies squarely to Lee's case. The outcome of the Secret Service's probe could carry significant legal consequences under federal statutes governing threats against the President.