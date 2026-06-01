Donald Trump attacked the troubled Freedom 250 festival on Monday, using his Truth Social platform to brand its performers 'overpriced' and 'boring' and to propose cancelling the Washington DC event in favour of a 'MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN' rally headlined by himself.

Read more The Great American Fair Meltdown: Every Single Artist Who Just Bailed on Trump's Freedom 250 Event The Great American Fair Meltdown: Every Single Artist Who Just Bailed on Trump's Freedom 250 Event

The US president, 79, claimed he remained the 'Number One Attraction anywhere in the World' and boasted he drew 'much larger audiences than Elvis in his prime,' comments that quickly drew ridicule from Fox News viewers and social media users.

The news came after Freedom 250, billed as a patriotic celebration of America's upcoming 250th birthday, was rocked by a wave of high‑profile artist withdrawals.

Country star Martina McBride was among those to pull out, saying she had been 'presented with an opportunity to perform at a nonpartisan event but that turned out to be misleading,' according to a statement posted on X. Her exit followed a broader backlash from performers who appeared unwilling to be associated with what critics describe as a thinly veiled Donald Trump campaign event.

Donald Trump Turns Freedom 250 Row Into A Personal Show

For context, Freedom 250 has been pitched by organisers as a 'Great American State Fair' and concert series, separate from the official America 250 commission created by Congress a decade ago to plan national, bipartisan celebrations for 2026. Online critics insist that distinction is deliberate, accusing Donald Trump and his allies of trying to build a rival, explicitly MAGA‑branded spectacle in an election year.

This is so on brand for Trump. 🤡



After most of the performers scheduled for the “Freedom 250” Great American State Fair pulled out, Trump is calling them “overpriced” and “boring” and is now floating canceling the event altogether, replacing it with a giant “MAKE AMERICA GREAT… pic.twitter.com/MDVVWouTHc — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) June 1, 2026

Faced with a shrinking line‑up, Trump went on the offensive. In one Truth Social post, he wrote: 'I am ordering my Representatives to look at the feasibility of doing an AMERICA IS BACK Rally on Wednesday, Washington DC, same time, same location. Only Great Patriots invited.' In another, he argued that instead of paying for 'overpriced singers, who nobody wants to hear, whose music is boring, and yet who do nothing but complain,' organisers should ditch the festival entirely.

Fox News aired a segment on his remarks, highlighting the artist exodus and Trump's counter‑proposal. It was meant as a straight political news item. Instead, it became raw material for mockery.

That's what it would have been anyway. Case in point. That's why all the artists said nope! He just wants everyone to worship him, and when they don't? He says .. that's fine! I'll worship myself 🤡 — Glitter & Spite (@Glitter_Spite) June 1, 2026

Sharing a clip of the broadcast, one viewer wrote: 'This is so on brand for Trump. After most of the performers scheduled for the Freedom 250 Great American State Fair pulled out, Trump is calling them 'overpriced' and 'boring' and is now floating canceling the event altogether, replacing it with a giant 'MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN' rally.' The subtext was hard to miss: when the show falters, Trump simply declares he was the act people wanted to see all along.

Funny , who hired the over priced boring people in the first place — Harried Ford (@HarriedFord8647) June 1, 2026

Others were blunter. 'That's what it would have been anyway,' one commenter said, arguing the festival was always destined to morph into a MAGA rally. 'That's why all the artists said nope! He just wants everyone to worship him, and when they don't? He says ... that's fine! I'll worship myself.'

Which is what he’s always trying to do. It’s always about him not you or the country. — Bridges Holland (@Hollander66) June 1, 2026

Another critic dismissed the prospect of yet another Trump‑centred gathering as 'Yawn f-----g yawn', adding that they did not want to spend 'another 3 hours listening to that demented a--wipe go on about cognitive tests and someone he imagined telling him 'sir, sir, you are wonderful.'' The language is coarse, but it captures a fatigue that even some conservatives quietly acknowledge: Trump's repertoire of stories is familiar, and not everyone is still entertained.

Yawn fuckin yawn..

Another 3 hours listening to that demented asswipe go on about cognitive tests and someone he imagined telling him ‘sir, sir, you are wonderful’ pic.twitter.com/U30OYf59zk — SL-West 🌻 (@SLWest20) June 1, 2026

One post summarised the mood more clinically: 'No one wants Trump's rally. No one wants the macho fighting event on the WH lawn either. No one wants to celebrate Trump but Trump. Ewww.' Another user objected to what they see as his attempt to hijack a national milestone, writing: 'We didn't ask for his event. Freedom 250 is not America 250. His attempt to brand the 250th anniversary of our country is disgusting. It's all about him.'

They are over priced and boring though it his own administration that hired them to perform. — KVA (@kmeld502) June 1, 2026

A fifth commenter tried to join the dots between the parallel efforts, arguing that the official America 250programme, approved by Congress 10 years ago and designed to be bipartisan, was precisely what Donald Trump could not tolerate. 'Hmm... that's what Freedom 250 was always going to be: a MAGA rally,' they wrote. 'There was already an 'America 250' approved by Congress 10 years ago, planning celebrations. But it was totally bipartisan and TheLiar just couldn't handle that happening. So he initiated Freedom250.'

No one wants TRumpf's rally. No one wants the macho fighting event on the WH lawn either. No one wnts to celebrate TRumpf but TRumpf. Ewww #ScandalAfterScandal #ArticleIISectionIVNow — We're Better Than That 🇺🇸🌊🌊 (@HoundsLou) June 1, 2026

Freedom 250, Donald Trump And The Battle Over America's Birthday

The Freedom 250 organisers have not, so far, publicly engaged with the flood of criticism or Trump's suggestion that the fair be scrapped. There is also no detailed public accounting of how many artists have withdrawn, or on what contractual basis they were booked in the first place. Beyond Martina McBride's statement, most performers have simply disappeared from promotional materials without comment.

For our country’s celebration he’s turning into a maga party, how have things worked out for them so far 😫 — dawn rosone (@drosone3) June 1, 2026

Nothing has been confirmed yet about whether a Freedom 250 event will go ahead in anything like its originally advertised form, or whether Trump's floated 'AMERICA IS BACK' rally will materialise at the same time and place. Until an official schedule is released, all options remain theoretical and should be taken with a grain of salt.

We didn’t ask for his event. Freedom 250 is not America 250. His attempt to brand the 250th anniversary of our country is disgusting.. It’s all about him.🚩🆘 — RealityCheck🪁🪁 (@HumanOpinion) June 1, 2026

What is clear is that a dispute over a summer festival has turned into something far larger: a preview of how Donald Trump intends to wrap his 2024 campaign around the country's 250th birthday, and how many Americans are no longer willing to sing along.

IBTimes UK has reached out to Donald Trump's reps for comments.