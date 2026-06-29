The Republican nominee for one of America's most closely watched Senate races has been filmed slipping out of the country on a red‑eye flight to Iceland with his alleged mistress in the final week before Independence Day, rather than campaigning in Texas.

Footage obtained by the Daily Mail and circulated widely on social media shows Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, 63, and Tracy Duhon, 58, boarding a flight at Washington DC's Dulles International Airport on Saturday 28 June 2026, bound for Reykjavik.

A separate clip, posted to X by anti‑Trump group The Lincoln Project and viewed more than 2.3 million times, appears to show Paxton on an airport shuttle after landing, rubbing Duhon's shoulder before noticing the camera and stopping. The pair flew economy.

The timing is politically sensitive: Paxton is the Republican nominee in a November Senate race that the Cook Political Report has rated only 'lean Republican', and he chose to spend the week before America's Independence Day celebrations overseas rather than on the campaign trail in Texas.

Who Is Tracy Duhon?

Tracy Duhon is a 58‑year‑old Christian influencer, grief counsellor and author from New Orleans, Louisiana, who is the mother of seven children, three of whom have died. She was previously married for more than 27 years to Troy Duhon, owner of 39 car dealerships across the United States and CEO of God's Not Dead Media Group, the faith‑based film company behind the 'God's Not Dead' franchise.

The Daily Mail first revealed the affair in September 2025, reporting that Paxton and Duhon met at the Kentucky Derby in May 2024 at the home of a mutual friend, with Troy Duhon standing between them in photographs taken that day. Sources told the Mail the relationship became romantic shortly afterwards. Both were still married at the time.

Duhon filed for divorce from her husband two months after the Derby. Her faith and grief journey are the subject of her book 'When Hope Is All You Have'. She has built a significant online following around Christian living, family and resilience, a public identity that critics have noted sits at odds with the circumstances of the alleged affair.

Duhon and Paxton have also been linked to a private property valued at approximately £1.57 million ($2 million), according to reports. Paxton's office dismissed the original September 2025 report as the work of a 'trash blog', without specifically disputing any of its claims.

A Marriage Ended, A Campaign Exposed

Angela Paxton, a Texas state senator who represents the Dallas suburb of McKinney, announced the end of her 38‑year marriage on 10 July 2025, writing on X: 'Today, after 38 years of marriage, I filed for divorce on biblical grounds. In light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honours God or is loving to myself, my children, or Ken to remain in the marriage.'

She accused Paxton of adultery in court filings. Their divorce trial was subsequently scheduled during the final stretch of the Senate campaign but was cancelled after the parties jointly agreed 'a trial setting is no longer necessary', with attorneys saying the couple remained 'engaged in productive discussions' toward settlement. Divorce records have since been sealed.

The Iceland footage comes on top of existing scandal. In 2023, the Republican‑led Texas House impeached Paxton 121‑23, the first impeachment of a Texas statewide official in more than a century, over allegations he misused his office to benefit donor Nate Paul and conducted an affair with a woman named Laura Olsen. The Texas Senate acquitted him on all 16 articles.

In 2024, Paxton resolved a decade‑old state securities fraud indictment through a pretrial agreement. In 2025, the US Department of Justice declined to prosecute him over the federal corruption allegations. Trump, who called Paxton 'loyal' and a 'true MAGA warrior' in his endorsement, publicly urged Republican senators to acquit him during the impeachment trial.

The Political Stakes Of Paxton's Iceland Trip

Paxton defeated incumbent Senator John Cornyn, the Republican establishment's preferred candidate, with 63.8 per cent of the vote in the 26 May 2026 runoff, the most expensive Senate primary in history at roughly £78 million ($100 million). He will face Democratic state Representative James Talarico in November.

Talarico has labelled Paxton 'the most corrupt politician in America' and his campaign mounted a five-city 'The People vs. Ken Paxton' tour that drew more than 9,000 supporters within hours of Paxton's primary win. The Cook Political Report immediately shifted its Texas Senate rating from 'likely Republican' to 'lean Republican' after Paxton's nomination.

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The Lincoln Project, which posted the Iceland shuttle footage, was clear in its assessment. 'Why is Ken Paxton spending the week before the 4th of July in Iceland?' the group wrote on X.

'He's in one of the most competitive races in the country, and he's not campaigning. Does this sound or look like someone willing to fight for the job or taking the campaign seriously?'

Paxton himself had addressed the pattern of allegations against him after winning the primary. 'The reality is they can say the same thing about Donald Trump,' he told Fox News. 'Accusations don't mean that the thing actually happened. They have to prove these things in our country. That they did not do with President Trump, and that they did not do with me.'