The US Air Force has confirmed that a 25-year-old recruit who died during basic training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas succumbed to influenza, weeks after Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth ended the military's mandatory flu vaccination policy.

Congressman Joaquin Castro announced the confirmation on Tuesday as lawmakers renewed calls to restore compulsory flu vaccinations across the armed forces following a growing outbreak that has infected hundreds of recruits.

The Air Force had previously disclosed only that trainee Keon Talik McDaniel suffered what it described as a 'medical emergency' during his sixth week of basic military training before being transferred to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he later died. Officials did not initially confirm whether influenza was involved.

Castro said the Air Force has now verified that McDaniel died from the virus circulating through Lackland, the Air Force's main basic training centre, where roughly 35,000 recruits graduate each year.

Hegseth's Flu Shot Decision Returns To The Spotlight

The confirmation has renewed scrutiny of Hegseth's decision in April to make seasonal flu vaccinations optional for active-duty personnel, reservists, and Defence Department employees. At the time, he described the previous requirement as 'irrational and absurd,' arguing that service members should no longer have to choose between medical decisions and military service.

Influenza began spreading through Lackland in May. When the outbreak first became public on 18 June, military officials reported 160 confirmed cases among recruits. Castro said the latest figures available to his office show that the total had climbed to 284 by 25 June. The Air Force said it could neither confirm nor dispute the updated number.

Hegseth proudly announced that the flu vaccine would no longer be required for people serving in the military. A flu outbreak is now happening at Lackland Air Force Base, and flu vaccinations are again required. The AF has now been forced to admit that a 25-year-old recruit has died of influenza. — Elizabeth Jacobs, PhD (@elizabethjacobs.bsky.social) 2026-07-01T19:45:55.384Z

As the outbreak worsened, the Pentagon brought back mandatory flu shots for recruits training at Lackland. The Defence Department said the decision was based on health risk assessments aimed at protecting both military readiness and recruits most at risk during the outbreak.

Democratic lawmakers say the move shows why routine flu vaccinations remain important in military training, where recruits live, eat, and train in close quarters, making it easier for viruses to spread.

Speaking at a Capitol Hill press conference, Castro criticised the earlier decision to end the requirement. He also questioned why Congress had refused to support legislation that would restore mandatory flu vaccinations for all US service members.

Air Force Flu Outbreak Fuels Political Divide

Castro was joined by Representatives Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania and Gilbert Cisneros of California in proposing an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that would reinstate compulsory flu vaccinations for all service personnel.

According to the lawmakers, Republican members blocked the proposal from advancing.

The War Department is once again restoring freedom to our Joint Force.



We are discarding the mandatory flu vaccine requirement, effective immediately. pic.twitter.com/9K5W8g0NsD — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) April 21, 2026

Houlahan, an Air Force veteran and member of the House Armed Services Committee, said military readiness depends upon evidence-based leadership and healthy personnel. Referring to the outbreak, she noted that nearly 300 service members had fallen ill, several had required hospital treatment, and one recruit had reportedly died from flu-related causes.

Cisneros, who previously served as Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness during the Biden administration, argued that vaccination requirements have long existed to ensure troops remain fit for duty.

He said widespread illness among service members inevitably affects military readiness and criticised decisions that ignore established scientific guidance.

Why Flu Spreads Faster in the Air Force

Lackland presents conditions where respiratory illnesses can spread quickly. Recruits spend seven and a half weeks living, training, and eating in close quarters, sleeping only a short distance apart in large open dormitories while participating in physically demanding exercises and classroom instruction throughout the day.

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The Air Force has faced similar public health challenges before. During the COVID-19 pandemic, training operations were restructured to reduce transmission, with smaller recruit groups and mandatory isolation periods introduced to keep basic training running while limiting infections.

The Pentagon required COVID-19 vaccinations for service members in 2021 before rescinding that mandate in 2023. Thousands of personnel who refused the vaccine left the military, while Hegseth has since opened a pathway for many of those former service members to return with back pay and benefits.