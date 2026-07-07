A major legislative battle is brewing in Washington as a newly proposed overhaul aims to shield millions of Americans from a devastating retirement income crisis.

By targeting specific economic loopholes, the high-stakes plan seeks to rescue the nation's core safety net just years before its funding is projected to trigger automatic, painful cutbacks. Whether this ambitious framework can successfully clear a divided Congress, however, remains the multi-trillion-dollar question.

With the financial future of Social Security looking increasingly uncertain, a bipartisan group of lawmakers is reviving a plan that would require wealthy Americans to pay taxes on a larger share of their income.

For many people, this appears to be one of the simplest ways to secure the programme's future. However, it could also become one of the biggest tax hikes seen in generations.

Writing in a recent New York Times guest op-ed, Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren and Republican Senator Bernie Moreno argued that scrapping the payroll tax cap is a 'no-brainer', given that the Social Security Administration could run out of money by 2032.

The Real-World Impact

According to the latest forecasts from Social Security trustees, the programme's Old-Age and Survivors Insurance fund is expected to run dry towards the end of 2032. If lawmakers fail to act, incoming payroll tax receipts would cover only around 78 per cent of promised payouts, triggering an immediate 22 per cent reduction in benefits for pensioners and dependants.

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What Is at Stake for Pensioners

Under current law, employees and employers each pay a 6.2 per cent Social Security payroll tax on earnings up to $184,500 (£137,759.69) in 2026. Any income earned above that threshold, however, is exempt from these specific payroll taxes.

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Warren and Moreno are calling for the complete removal of this cap. They argue that high earners should continue paying Social Security taxes on all of their income, rather than stopping once they exceed the annual threshold.

'Why should a middle-class nurse pay a larger share of her paycheck — than a wealthy corporate lawyer? This is doubly unfair in an economy in which top earners' wages, over time, have pulled far ahead of those of the average worker,' the senators wrote in their Times op-ed.

'This is a no-brainer: The wealthiest Americans, who have benefited the most from America's opportunities, should contribute the same percentage of their income as a factory worker in Chillicothe, Ohio, or a teacher in Worcester, Mass.'

The senators said the change would directly affect only around six per cent of the workforce.

Speaking to Newsweek, Alex Beene, a financial literacy instructor at the University of Tennessee at Martin, said: 'Raising the payroll-tax cap is one of the easier Social Security fixes because the system currently stops taxing wages above $184,500, meaning many high earners pay Social Security tax on only part of their income.'

'The impact would be concentrated on upper-income earners, and proposals that tax earnings above $250,000 (£186,666.25) could raise over a trillion dollars (£746.66 billion) over the next decade, but that still would not fully solve the programme's long-term shortfall.'

Expected Financial Gains

Calculations from the Social Security Administration suggest that scrapping the contribution cap — without increasing future payouts for those higher earnings — would eliminate close to 67 per cent of the programme's 75-year financial shortfall.

Furthermore, Warren and Moreno said this single change could raise around $3 trillion (£2.24 trillion) over the next decade.