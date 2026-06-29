New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has ruled out any attempt to alter the US Constitution to clear a path to the presidency, just hours after his political movement delivered a series of congressional upsets that shook the Democratic establishment.

Appearing on ABC News's This Week in an exclusive interview with co-anchor Jonathan Karl on 28 June 2026, Mamdani was asked directly whether the Constitution's requirement that presidents be natural-born citizens should be amended. His response was immediate. 'I think the Constitution looks good the way it is,' he said, laughing. 'I'm very excited to focus on New York City.'

The exchange was brief, but the political context around it was not.

A Constitutional Wall Mamdani Cannot Climb

Article II, Section 1, Clause 5 of the Constitution sets three qualifications for the presidency: a candidate must be a natural-born citizen, at least 35 years old, and have lived in the United States for 14 years.

Mamdani was born in Kampala, Uganda, and became a naturalised US citizen in 2018. That single biographical fact bars him from the highest office in the land, regardless of political momentum.

Karl noted during the interview that Mamdani, who is 34, will soon meet the age requirement to run for president, but that the natural-born citizen requirement remains an insurmountable barrier. Mamdani acknowledged as much without missing a beat. 'But thank you for reminding me of my upcoming mortality,' he quipped, as Karl confirmed the threshold: thirty-five years old.

The 12th Amendment also closes the obvious workaround, stating that no person constitutionally ineligible for the presidency shall be eligible for the vice-presidency, meaning Mamdani cannot serve as a running mate on any presidential ticket either.

The Movement Powering Mamdani's Rise

The question of presidential eligibility would not have arisen were it not for what happened in New York's Democratic primaries just five days earlier.

Mayor Mamdani achieved a clean sweep on primary night, with all three of his endorsed congressional candidates advancing to November's general election. Former City Comptroller Brad Lander defeated two-term incumbent Representative Dan Goldman in New York's 10th Congressional District, with preliminary results showing Lander securing roughly 66 per cent of the vote to Goldman's 34 per cent.

The biggest upset came in New York's 13th District, where Mamdani-backed candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier, a 32-year-old community organiser and democratic socialist, narrowly defeated five-term incumbent Representative Adriano Espaillat, the first Dominican-American elected to Congress and chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, who had the backing of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

In the 7th District, state Assemblymember Claire Valdez won the nomination for the open seat being vacated by retiring Representative Nydia Velázquez. All three victors are expected to win their heavily Democratic districts in the autumn general election, delivering Mamdani three new congressional allies in Washington.

Mamdani's Prescription For The Democratic Party

The interview ranged well beyond constitutional eligibility. Mamdani used the platform to outline what he believes the Democratic Party must become ahead of 2028.

'I think a democratic socialist can get elected anywhere across this country for any position,' Mamdani told Karl, when pressed on whether his movement has national reach. He grounded the claim in his own record as mayor. 'We don't have to ask ourselves what life looks like if a socialist wins,' he said. 'I won last November, and over the course of these last six months, what we've delivered for working people are the very things we were told were impossible.'

When asked about the direction the party should take heading into 2028, Mamdani said Democrats need 'a platform and a vision that doesn't sound as if it was cooked up by consultants, but instead one that you would say in response to someone who's asking, why can't I afford my rent?'

President Trump responded on Truth Social, characterising the movement in blunt terms. 'The Communists are finally making their move. I've been waiting and preparing for this for a long time,' Trump wrote on Friday. 'It's easy to be a Communist, All you have to do is say, I'll give you everything, but that means you're taking it away from others that have earned it.'

KARL: There's a constitutional requirement that you have to be a natural-born citizen to run for president. You were not born here. Do you think that's something that should be changed?



MAMDANI: No. I think the Constitution looks good just the way it is. pic.twitter.com/Zc1c4MfDFP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 28, 2026

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Mamdani's victory last November made him the youngest mayor-elect in New York since 1892, the city's first Muslim mayor, and its first African-born mayor, the result of a grassroots campaign that defeated former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who held the backing of the party establishment.

His three endorsed House candidates campaigned on progressive economic policies and criticisms of US military support for Israel, a posture that defeated two sitting incumbents and sent a pointed message to Washington's Democratic leadership.

Mamdani, for his part, says his sights remain fixed on City Hall. But after Tuesday night's primaries, very few in either party are taking that at face value.