Pete Buttigieg says his family was separated for nearly 24 hours after a false child-abuse report triggered an investigation by Michigan authorities, forcing his 4-year-old twins to spend the night with their grandparents while officials examined allegations that were later dismissed as baseless.

Pete Buttigieg said on Friday that he and his husband were kept away from their 4-year-old twins after an anonymous report falsely accused Buttigieg of posing a threat to their children. The separation lasted for 24 hours, he said. https://t.co/5hk19Y49Vl — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 26, 2026

The former US transport secretary said Michigan State Police and Children's Protective Services responded to the anonymous complaint under standard safeguarding procedures, requiring the children to be interviewed separately before concluding there was no evidence to support the accusation. Buttigieg described the episode as the most distressing experience of his public life and said he intends to pursue legal action if those responsible are identified.

False Allegation

The investigation began when a Michigan State Police officer and a Children's Protective Services worker arrived at the family's Michigan home to investigate an anonymous child-abuse complaint.

Because of the nature of the allegation, Buttigieg said his twin children spent the night with their grandparents while authorities carried out their inquiries. The children were also interviewed separately, a routine part of child-protection investigations intended to allow officials to speak with minors independently.

The following day, Buttigieg said a police officer informed him investigators believed the allegation had been politically motivated and that the matter would not be referred to prosecutors. Although the investigation had not yet been formally closed, he said authorities had already determined the report was unfounded.

Michigan State Police later confirmed the allegation was false, warning that 'false reports are dangerous' because they divert law enforcement and child-protection resources from genuine cases.

Family Impact

Writing in a Substack post titled 'A Terrible Thing Happened to My Family,' Buttigieg described the emotional toll the investigation took on his household.

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He said he had experienced political attacks, death threats and even rocket attacks during military service, yet called the false allegation 'the ugliest thing that has happened to me since my career in service began.'

Buttigieg said the hardest part was not the political attention but seeing his young children drawn into an investigation based on what he described as a fabricated accusation.

He also noted that the report came shortly after his family shared Father's Day photographs publicly and during Pride Month, circumstances he suggested may have influenced whoever filed the complaint.

Harassment Escalates

The incident has renewed concerns about increasingly personal forms of political harassment.

While swatting traditionally involves false emergency calls designed to trigger an armed police response, Buttigieg's case centred on an alleged child-abuse report that brought both police and child-protection authorities to his home.

Unlike online abuse or political smears, false safeguarding allegations immediately activate formal investigative procedures intended to protect children. Even when claims are quickly disproved, families can still face interviews, temporary separation and significant emotional strain while authorities complete their work.

The case also highlights the wider cost of knowingly false reports, which consume public resources while diverting investigators from genuine child-protection cases.

Seeking Accountability

Buttigieg said he hopes legal action can be taken if investigators identify the person responsible.

'I don't know how much we can do about it, but so help me God, if there is any way to press civil or criminal charges over this, we will,' he wrote. 'Not just for our own sakes but to draw a line that I thought everyone already recognised: do not mess with someone's kids.'

A military veteran, former cabinet secretary and the first openly gay person confirmed to a US cabinet position, Buttigieg has long faced political criticism and online abuse. He said this incident felt fundamentally different because it directly involved his family rather than his public role.

Although authorities quickly concluded the allegation was false, the investigation still separated two young children from their parents and required formal interviews before the claim could be dismissed. For Buttigieg, the experience stands as a reminder that even fabricated accusations can inflict real consequences before the truth has a chance to catch up.