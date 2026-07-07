A new claim circulating online has reignited speculation surrounding the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk after a viral social media post alleged that another bullet had been found on a different rooftop from the one prosecutors say Tyler Robinson used during the attack.

While the allegation has spread rapidly across social media, it has not been confirmed in court. The claim emerged as Robinson's preliminary hearing entered its first week, with prosecutors presenting surveillance footage, witness testimony and forensic evidence in an effort to convince a judge that the case should proceed to trial.

Charlie Kirk Alleged Multiple Shooters Theory

The latest wave of discussion began after a widely shared post on X claimed investigators had discovered new ballistic evidence away from the rooftop identified by prosecutors.

The post stated: 'Another bullet just found on a DIFFERENT roof NOT the one prosecutors claim Tyler Robinson fired from in the Charlie Kirk assassination. This changes EVERYTHING. Multiple shooters?'

The allegation quickly prompted renewed debate online, with some users suggesting the discovery could indicate more than one gunman.

No testimony presented during Monday's preliminary hearing confirmed that another bullet had been recovered from a separate rooftop or that investigators believe multiple shooters were involved.

Prosecutors have continued to argue that Robinson acted alone, while the defence has focused on challenging how investigators collected and interpreted evidence.

BREAKING: Another bullet just found on a DIFFERENT roof NOT the one prosecutors claim Tyler Robinson fired from in the Charlie Kirk assassination. This changes EVERYTHING. Multiple shooters? 🤔 #CharlieKirk #TylerRobinson pic.twitter.com/Xe0dl4IfHU — WeThePeople (@TheMainFocus) July 6, 2026

Witnesses Describe Rooftop Evidence And Campus Activity

Former Utah Valley University police officer Chris Bagley told the court that chaos erupted immediately after the fatal shot rang out during the Turning Point USA event.

Initially, officers believed they had detained the shooter after a suspect was taken into custody inside the crowd. Bagley later realised the individual was not connected to the attack.

After tracing the apparent line of sight from Kirk's stage, Bagley climbed onto the roof of the Losee Center building. There, he discovered what he described as a 'sniper pad', consisting of impressions in loose gravel that appeared consistent with someone lying in a prone firing position.

He also recovered a screwdriver from the rooftop and testified that security footage showed an individual dropping down before leaving the area.

Another witness, Utah Bureau of Investigation agent David Hull, testified that surveillance footage appeared to place Robinson on campus four separate times throughout the day of the shooting and later that evening.

However, Judge Graf temporarily excluded edited versions of the videos because prosecutors had added zoomed images and highlighted objects with red circles. Prosecutors said they intend to present unedited footage later in the hearing.

Prosecutors Continue Building Their Case Against Tyler Robinson

Robinson, 23, faces multiple charges, including aggravated murder, and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty if he is convicted. He has not yet entered a plea.

Alongside surveillance footage, prosecutors introduced medical evidence confirming that Kirk died from a gunshot wound to the neck. They also presented neighbourhood security footage that they say shows Robinson parking his grey Dodge near the university before later driving away.

Meanwhile, Kirk's family released a statement before the hearing describing each court appearance as a painful reminder of their loss. They thanked supporters for their continued prayers while requesting privacy as the legal process continues.

Although online speculation surrounding the 'multiple shooters' theory has gathered momentum following the viral rooftop bullet claim, prosecutors have not presented evidence in court supporting that allegation.