A leaked recording has thrust Georgia governor hopeful Rick Jackson into the centre of a political storm after he appeared to agree that women who become pregnant through rape should have to prove the assault before qualifying for abortion access.

The remarks, captured during a campaign event and later reviewed by media outlets, have triggered fierce criticism from opponents who say the exchange reveals a deeper divide over reproductive rights as one of America's most closely watched governor's races heats up.

Recording Captures Controversial Exchange On Abortion

The controversy stems from a private conversation recorded before Jackson secured the Republican nomination for Georgia governor.

During the exchange, a voter expressed opposition to abortion exceptions for pregnancies resulting from rape. The woman argued that if a person claimed to have been sexually assaulted, 'she needs to prove it'.

Jackson appeared to agree with the statement.

The conversation centred on abortion laws and exceptions for rape victims. The voter also stated that she wanted babies to be born regardless of how they were conceived, describing abortion as a second wrong after an assault.

When the woman suggested proof should be required, Jackson responded affirmatively, creating the moment that has since dominated headlines.

The recording quickly spread across political circles, with critics arguing that it exposed views often discussed privately but rarely expressed so openly during a campaign.

Jackson Campaign Pushes Back

Jackson's team has strongly rejected claims that the candidate supports forcing rape victims to meet additional legal burdens before accessing healthcare.

Campaign representatives accused critics of taking the comments out of context and insisted Jackson continues to support Georgia's current abortion laws rather than pursuing new restrictions.

The candidate has not publicly indicated that he wants to change the state's existing framework, which already contains specific exceptions for pregnancies resulting from rape.

Supporters have also argued that the recording captured a brief exchange rather than a detailed policy discussion. They contend that political opponents are using a single remark to paint an incomplete picture of Jackson's position.

However, the recording has continued to attract scrutiny because it emerged just days after Jackson secured a surprise Republican primary victory.

The healthcare executive, who reportedly spent more than $100 million (£75.61 million) of his own fortune during the campaign, positioned himself as a political outsider while embracing several policies closely associated with the MAGA movement.

Georgia's Abortion Laws Face Debate

The state generally prohibits abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, although exceptions exist in certain circumstances. Those include pregnancies resulting from rape, provided a police report has been filed.

That requirement has long been debated by reproductive rights advocates, who argue that many survivors choose not to report assaults immediately due to trauma, fear of retaliation or concerns about the criminal justice process.

Supporters of the reporting requirement argue that it helps prevent abuse of the exception while ensuring claims are formally documented.

Jackson's recorded comments have reignited those arguments, with opponents claiming his apparent agreement with the voter reflects a broader scepticism towards women reporting sexual violence.

The issue is expected to remain a major topic throughout the general election campaign, particularly as abortion rights continue to influence voters across key battleground states.

Race For Governor Takes Centre Stage

Jackson is now preparing for a general election battle against Democratic nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms, the former mayor of Atlanta. The race is already drawing national attention because of Georgia's growing importance in American politics.

Democrats have seized on the recording, arguing that it demonstrates support for policies that could make abortion access more difficult for rape victims. Reproductive rights groups have echoed those concerns, portraying the remarks as part of a wider effort to tighten restrictions on reproductive healthcare.

Republicans, meanwhile, have accused opponents of weaponising a private conversation for political gain.

Regardless of the competing interpretations, the leaked recording has ensured that abortion rights will remain front and centre in Georgia's governor's race.