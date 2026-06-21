Keir Starmer's secret phone calls with senior Labour figures have leaked across Westminster, with multiple sources claiming that, over a frantic 48 hours in London this week, the Prime Minister was effectively told by his own Cabinet that his leadership is finished and that he must set out when he is quitting.

The reported collapse in support comes after a bruising run of crises for Starmer and his government, culminating in Andy Burnham's victory in Makerfield, which has been widely interpreted inside Labour as the final blow to the Prime Minister's authority. Once seen as the man who dragged the party back to electability, Starmer is now described by colleagues as 'fatally wounded', limping from one internal revolt to another as rivals circle and donors fret.

Keir Starmer's Secret Phone Calls And The Cabinet Revolt

The latest claims follow briefings from a source close to the talks, who described the Prime Minister working his way through his contact list in search of reassurance that never came. Over 48 hours, the insider said, Keir Starmer was 'reaching out to people who perhaps two months ago he thought were locked in but could now potentially be wavering'.

Instead of loyalty, he reportedly found Cabinet ministers he once relied on urging him to accept that his time is up. According to the source, 'several Cabinet ministers' told Starmer directly that he should set out a timetable for his departure, with 'more Cabinet ministers than not' pressing him to name an exit date.

The secret phone calls that were meant to save his premiership instead underlined how little support he has left, turning a rally‑the‑troops exercise into a series of quiet interventions in which ministers were, in effect, asking whether this was his final answer.

Some of those conversations are understood to have involved Starmer's closest allies. Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander and Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper are both thought to be among those who, rather than telling him to 'take your time', advised him to step aside. Downing Street has not confirmed the content of any of these calls, and IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims.

One insider said the Prime Minister is now expected to focus less on clinging to office and more on damage limitation. 'As a result of the list of names and the wobbly ring round, Keir will realise the game is up and the next few days will be about shoring up his legacy,' the source said.

Secret Phone Leaks, Trump And A 'Game Up' Moment

The political damage is sharpened by the wider narrative around Starmer. He already faces a net favourability rating of minus 42, with the UK economy repeatedly ranked among the weakest in the G7 for growth and living standards. Those numbers are not just lines on a chart; they are ammunition for internal critics who now argue that there is little left to salvage.

It has not helped that some of the few prominent figures still publicly standing with him are themselves divisive. Chancellor Rachel Reeves is described as one of the remaining loyalists, a fact some MPs regard as cold comfort. One Labour figure, still backing Starmer, insisted that if he 'held firm there is a fair chance Andy would implode and at best would arrive at the finish line much damaged'. It is a strikingly pessimistic defence of a sitting Prime Minister.

Layered on top of the Westminster drama are claims that US President Donald Trump has privately told allies that Starmer is on his way out, effectively confirming the Prime Minister is quitting. Those reported Trump comments have been circulated by critics online and repeated by some on the British right, but at the time of writing they remain unverified and unattributed by official channels. Nothing has been confirmed.

What is clear, however, is that the perception of a leader already in the departure lounge has hardened. Once that idea beds in, it is hard to shift. MPs start to behave as if the post‑Starmer era has already begun, even if he is still in No 10. Donors hedge their bets. Ambitious backbenchers suddenly find their diaries filling up.

Burnham's Moment And A Bitter Labour Contest

The immediate beneficiary of Starmer's apparent implosion appears to be Andy Burnham. Fresh from his success in Makerfield, the Manchester mayor is due in Westminster, where he is expected to be treated as a leader‑in‑waiting, despite having already run twice for the Labour leadership and twice been rejected by the party.

Read more Starmer Weighing Exit After Burnham's Makerfield Landslide Left Him with No Cards to Play Starmer Weighing Exit After Burnham's Makerfield Landslide Left Him with No Cards to Play

Only days ago, Downing Street was adamant that Starmer would stay on and fight any leadership challenge, and that Labour should not be distracted by what officials called 'soap opera stuff'. That defiant line looks increasingly detached from reality as the phones keep ringing and the answers keep getting worse for the Prime Minister.

The outlines of a coming battle are already being sketched. Party insiders had anticipated a contest involving Burnham, Health Secretary Wes Streeting and former leader Ed Miliband, with Starmer himself originally expected to stand and defend his record. After the latest round of calls, that scenario looks far less likely. The language used by those close to him, talking about 'shoring up his legacy', is the language of political endings, not fresh starts.

Yet it would be a mistake to see this purely as an ideological showdown. This is about power, patience and a party that, after years of rebuilding, appears exhausted by a leader many once thought was the safe pair of hands. Whether Trump has genuinely been briefed that Starmer is quitting matters less than the fact so many in Westminster now believe it to be true.