Keir Starmer is facing mounting political pressure amid reports he could resign as early as Monday, 22 June, as speculation grows over the future of his leadership.

The 63-year-old UK Prime Minister is reportedly using the weekend to consider a timetable for his departure, with discussions expected with his wife, Victoria, at Chequers.

According to Business Secretary Peter Kyle, Starmer is working 'really hard' and is fully aware of the political realities confronting his government, as pressure intensifies within the Labour Party.

'He was very mindful of the interests of the country, and in that conversation he repeatedly said to me and asked my advice on what I believe the country wanted at this moment in different circumstances,' Kyle said in a report from The Guardian.

This turn of events emerged following a key development on Friday, 19 June. This relates to Andy Burnam securing a parliamentary seat. Many believe this could potentially instigate a leadership challenge from Starmer's rival, Reuters reported.

Starmer Staying Focused

Read more Andy Burnham Sighted In London Meeting MPs As Pressure Mounts On Keir Starmer To Set A Resignation Timetable Andy Burnham Sighted In London Meeting MPs As Pressure Mounts On Keir Starmer To Set A Resignation Timetable

Despite the uncertainty surrounding him, Starmer has vowed to remain focused on his job for now. As he stated on Friday, he will continue to serve in the best way he can. He pledged to continue his leadership and urged his Labour Party to remain united and avoid political infighting.

After leading Labour to a landslide win in 2024, Starmer's popularity has waned. This is attributed to a series of scandals and U-turns, including those over winter fuel payments to older people and the decision to appoint Peter Mandelson as UK ambassador to Washington.

As a result of these controversies, constituents are now doubtful about whether Starmer can truly deliver in improving their standards of living.

Starmer appears aware of this and is taking events as they unfold. According to an unnamed source, the UK Prime Minister is carefully evaluating everything, with a critical decision potentially being announced on Monday.

'The truth is everyone knows this is no longer a tenable proposition. There's a sadness about it all (...) but sometimes there's just an inevitability in politics (...) as Boris Johnson said, "When the herd moves, it moves",' the unnamed source said via The Observer.

Burnham Ready to Take Over

With confidence in Starmer waning, it appears attention has shifted to Burnam. The 56-year-old defied the odds, defeating Reform UK at last week's by-election in the Greater Manchester seat. He is expected to be officially sworn in on Monday. After that, Burnham is also expected to meet with the Prime Minister this week.

Burnham has reportedly secured the support of more than 201 Labour MPs who are willing to challenge Starmer for the leadership of Prime Minister, in the event that the 63-year-old leader does not voluntarily step down from the position.

The reported 201 Labour MPs are significant, as it represents more than half the Parliamentary Labour Party. If true, this would also mean Starmer can no longer tell the King that he is able to command the confidence of the House of Commons.

'There's no doubt Andy is very significantly strengthened by the result on Thursday night. The question in MPs' minds will be – who can stop a Reform government? He's shown he can do that in Makerfield in a very emphatic manner,' an unnamed senior Labour figure stated.

Assuming that Starmer steps down and Burnham takes over, it would mean the UK having its seventh Prime Minister in 10 years.