Newly released government documents show Lord Peter Mandelson privately warned senior ministers and advisers that China could not be separated from wider security concerns surrounding Russia's war in Ukraine.

The correspondence, published as part of the latest tranche of the Mandelson files, includes emails sent by the British ambassador to the United States to senior officials in Downing Street, the Cabinet Office, the Ministry of Defence and the Foreign Office. The documents provide a detailed look at the advice being circulated inside government during a period marked by growing tensions over trade, defence and relations with Beijing.

Among the disclosures is an email in which Mandelson argued that Western governments could no longer treat European and Indo-Pacific security challenges as separate issues, citing China's relationship with Russia as an example.

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China, Ukraine and AUKUS

In an email marked 'OFFICIAL', Mandelson described remarks he had made during a Financial Times Weekend event when questioned about Britain's commitment to AUKUS, the security partnership between the United Kingdom, the United States and Australia focused on defence cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

He wrote that Britain remained 'NATO first' but had global interests that extended into the Indo-Pacific. Explaining that position, Mandelson argued that policymakers could not 'separate theatres of interest into neat compartments', pointing to 'China and North Korea aiding Russia in Ukraine'.

The comments show Mandelson viewed European security and China's international role as increasingly linked issues. He also noted that support for AUKUS reflected the views of all three participating nations despite differing opinions within parts of the US defence establishment.

UK Hosted US-China Talks

Another set of documents reveals the extent of British involvement in preparations for a round of US-China trade talks held in the UK during June 2025.

Beth Rigby, "The things which really stood out for me is the extent to which Peter Mandelson strayed from his brief"



"His brief was to be UK Ambassador to Washington"



"And he clearly spent a lot of time in Washington messaging people at the top of government, not just about… pic.twitter.com/Uq0iKbTyV1 — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) June 1, 2026

Internal Foreign Office situation reports detailed security arrangements, delegation planning, communications strategy and the possibility of meetings involving Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. Officials prepared lines for government spokespeople stressing that Britain was providing a venue for the talks but was not participating in the negotiations themselves.

One briefing stated: 'The UK is providing a venue for the discussions but is not involved in the content of talks.'

The documents show officials coordinating logistical arrangements, security planning and diplomatic engagement around the talks while attempting to maintain neutrality between the two sides. The files also indicate that potential ministerial and prime ministerial engagements were being considered alongside the discussions.

Trade Tensions and China's Role

The files also contain a March 2025 briefing prepared for Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds ahead of a visit to Washington. In the document, Mandelson warned that the United States was preparing further tariffs after imposing duties on steel and aluminium imports. He argued that the Trump administration's 'America First' agenda was aimed not only at trade imbalances but at reshaping global supply chains around US interests.

The briefing stated that Washington's approach sought to bring allies closer to the United States while leaving China increasingly on the 'other side of the fence'. Taken alongside Mandelson's comments on Ukraine and AUKUS, the documents show he viewed trade, security and relations with Beijing as part of the same strategic challenge facing Britain.