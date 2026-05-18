Read more UFO Journalist Claims He Has 'Absolute Evidence' Of Extraterrestrials Amid Chilling New UFO Video Drop UFO Journalist Claims He Has 'Absolute Evidence' Of Extraterrestrials Amid Chilling New UFO Video Drop

A UFO expert claims there have been space crafts that outmatch human technology and advancements by a mile.

A massive cache of previously classified UFO documents has been released to the public. The highly anticipated files have reignited global debate over extraterrestrial life. Millions of researchers and enthusiasts have already flocked to the newly available digital repository.

Prominent UFO investigator and filmmaker Jeremy Corbell claims that the official disclosures represent only a fraction of what authorities are holding back. Corbell argues that a systematic, long-running government cover-up remains firmly in place.

It's Been Out There for 75 to 80 Years

According to Corbell, the phenomena detailed within these archives reveal capabilities that far exceed current human engineering. He noted that these UFOs routinely display physics-defying manoeuvres.

They have speeds that would crush a human pilot. They operate seamlessly across air, sea, and space without visible propulsion systems. Corbell maintains that these crafts outmatch and outperform any known advancements developed by global militaries. The technological gap, he suggests, is vast.

'It is clear now with this document dump,' Corbell said on The Benny Show. 'It was clear before, but now to the average American, that there has been a cover up that there are machines that fly with impunity in our restricted airspace, outpace, outmaneuver, and outperform anything that we have. And this has been going on a long time.'

Corbell added that the government has been trying to downplay this matter for '75 to 80 years' only to find themselves being prompted to finally publicised documents that contradict their own claim.

'Now, people that have been paying attention, they'll know the work that George Knapp and I have done,' he added. 'We've brought forward military filmed footage of what they designate as UAP doing extraordinary maneuvers, things that nothing in our arsenal can do.'

'They've excluded China, excluded Russia, excluded our own government,' he continued. 'I'm not sure what that leaves remaining. So, the UFO phenomenon is a real physical hardware issue, but you know, if you listen to people that testified in Congress like David Grusch, there were biologics bodies recovered of beings that were operating or piloting some of these craft.'

It's All About Weaponisation

Despite his certainty that these anomalous crafts are real, Corbell warns against assuming we have all the answers. He insists that the phenomenon remains largely misunderstood. No single expert or government agency can claim to have fully explored the subject.

The investigator stresses that the true nature of these objects lies well outside the boundaries of conventional science. Decades of observation have only scratched the surface. According to Corbell, humanity is still standing at the very beginning of a deeply complex mystery.

The true motives behind these UAP visits remain entirely unknown. Corbell acknowledges that it is currently impossible to determine whether the intelligence behind them is peaceful, hostile, or completely indifferent.

However, he argues that the motive behind the secrecy is crystal clear. Corbell points out that the government is hiding the truth for one primary reason: they are desperate to exploit the craft for military supremacy.

Race for 'Weaponisation'

The state apparatus treats these phenomena as a goldmine for advanced warfare. According to Corbell, the strict classification of these files is not about protecting the public from panic. It is driven entirely by a covert race for 'weaponisation.'

'The secrecy was created because of weaponisation,' Corbell explained. 'Because when our government found stuff that we didn't understand and they're like, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa, hold up. Can this be weaponized?' It became this secret race to try to figure out exploitive technologies, derivative technologies through exploitation of these craft.'

'And again, it's not just me saying it,' he clarified. 'We had the head of the DIA's UFO program on our show, George Knapp and I did call "Weaponize." And he admitted that we had an NHI, non-human intelligence craft, that they've been exploiting, and they breached the hole of.'

The UFO files have been among the hottest subjects of discussion in the world today. This is rooted in the alarming issue regarding the UFO and alien-linked mysterious disappearances and deaths of scientists.