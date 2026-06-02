A developing controversy within the UK's elite royal security apparatus has escalated after five armed officers were banned from royal residences over alleged inappropriate behaviour, while a wider investigation is now reportedly examining up to 30 officers within the Metropolitan Police's Royalty and Specialist Protection unit.

The situation has raised fresh questions about conduct, discipline and operational standards among officers tasked with protecting senior members of the Royal Family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales at Kensington Palace.

Misconduct Allegations at Kensington Palace

The initial case centres on allegations made by a female staff member at Kensington Palace, who reported a series of inappropriate comments and interactions involving armed officers assigned to royal protection duties.

Between August 2023 and September 2024, the staff member reportedly raised concerns about behaviour she considered unprofessional, including remarks perceived as misogynistic and an instance where an officer allegedly described the palace as 'full of little Hitlers' after being asked to move equipment.

Another allegation, as reported by the Daily Mail, involved an officer attempting to connect with a female employee via Facebook, an interaction she reportedly considered inappropriate.

Although the Metropolitan Police investigated the complaints, the conduct did not reach the threshold for formal misconduct proceedings. However, officers were directed to reflect on their behaviour and learn from the findings.

Officers Banned Despite No Misconduct Finding

Despite the absence of formal disciplinary findings, Royal Household officials reportedly took the unusual step of removing security passes from the five officers involved, effectively banning them from working at any royal residence in the future.

Five cops were removed from Kensington Palace after calling staffers 'little Hitlers' https://t.co/7F6B8bSu6s pic.twitter.com/a6rHEmpXel — Kaiser@Celebitchy (@KaiseratCB) June 1, 2026

This decision is understood to have been made independently of the police investigation outcome, highlighting internal concern within the Royal Household about the suitability of the officers for palace-based duties.

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, were not directly involved in the decision but were reportedly informed after the fact.

The officers have since been reassigned to other duties within the Metropolitan Police Service.

Wider Met Police Probe Raises Security Concerns

The incident is now part of a broader scrutiny of the Metropolitan Police Service Royalty and Specialist Protection unit.

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Reporting from The Sun indicate that up to 30 officers are currently subject to misconduct investigations, with allegations including failures in duty performance.

Some officers are accused of signing in for shifts without attending their posts, while others are alleged to have been asleep during operational duties.

While these claims remain under internal investigation, they have intensified concerns about oversight and accountability within one of the UK's most sensitive policing units.

Royal Security Under Scrutiny After Breaches

The developments come against a backdrop of recent security incidents at Windsor Castle, where intrusions and breaches have prompted questions about perimeter security and operational readiness.

These incidents include cases where individuals entered restricted grounds and reports of organised attempts to breach estate security using stolen vehicles and equipment.

Together, these events have placed renewed focus on how effectively royal residences are being protected, particularly given their role in hosting official engagements and housing senior members of the Royal Family.

Questions Over Culture in Specialist Protection Unit

Former senior policing figures have suggested the issues may reflect deeper cultural and operational challenges within the Royalty and Specialist Protection unit.

While some commentators have described past workplace 'banter' as historically tolerated in policing environments, others argue that officers assigned to royal duties are held to significantly higher standards due to the sensitivity and visibility of their roles.

The combination of misconduct complaints, internal investigations and reported security lapses has now created sustained scrutiny of the unit's professionalism, with calls for tighter oversight and clearer behavioural expectations.

As investigations continue, the focus remains on whether these incidents represent isolated failings or a broader systemic issue within the UK's royal protection framework.