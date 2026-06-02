Former England captain and manager Kevin Keegan has revealed that he is battling stage four cancer, sharing the emotional news during a public appearance in Newcastle that left supporters deeply moved.

The 75-year-old football icon disclosed details of his diagnosis while speaking at the Tyne Theatre and Opera House, where he received a heartfelt standing ovation from fans. Keegan's family had previously announced in January that he was undergoing treatment following medical investigations into ongoing abdominal symptoms.

The revelation has prompted an outpouring of support from across the football community, with Newcastle United leading tributes to one of the most influential figures in the club's history.

Kevin Keegan: 'I've got stage four cancer. It's been a really tough time – I need to say goodbye to Newcastle United properly... just promise not to build a statue of me at St James' Park until I'm gone.'

Kevin Keegan's Emotional Return To Newcastle

Speaking candidly about his health, Keegan explained that doctors discovered the cancer while he was being treated following a car accident.

'I was in a car accident and, through that, I had to have an operation,' he told the audience.

'Whilst having the scan for the operation, they found out I had cancer. They said they had an absolute top doctor for fighting what you have got, which is stage four cancer.'

Keegan then recalled meeting the specialist, adding a touch of humour despite the seriousness of the situation.

From this day in the year 2000, Kevin Keegan's England resignation live on Sky remains one of the most honest and open post-match interviews ever...pic.twitter.com/cHH4fhA8QF — Stu's Football Flashbacks (@stusfootyflash) October 7, 2025

'He's a Liverpool supporter so I knew I wouldn't walk alone,' he joked, referencing the famous Liverpool anthem.

The former England manager also admitted he was surprised when the doctor explained the success rate of the treatment.

'He said, 'Kevin, this new treatment, I've got a tremendous strike rate.' I said, 'What's your strike rate?' He said, '33%'. I thought it would be 80%, 90%. Thirty-three per cent!'

Despite the difficult diagnosis, Keegan concluded defiantly: 'I'm still here at the moment.'

Kevin Keegan Is One Of Football's Most Loved Figures

Keegan enjoyed a remarkable playing career that took him from Scunthorpe United to Liverpool, where he won multiple league titles, the FA Cup, two UEFA Cups and the European Cup.

He later starred for Hamburg, Southampton and Newcastle United, while also earning 63 caps for England and scoring 21 international goals. His achievements included winning the Ballon d'Or twice, cementing his place among the greatest footballers of his generation.

As a manager, Keegan became synonymous with Newcastle's exciting 'Entertainers' side of the 1990s, guiding the club from the second tier into Premier League title contention.

He also managed Fulham, England and Manchester City during a distinguished coaching career.

Newcastle Sends Heartfelt Message

Newcastle United responded to Keegan's announcement with a touching statement expressing support for the club legend and his family.

Read more Sir Alex Ferguson Health Update After Hospital Admission Before Man Utd vs Liverpool—What We Know So Far Sir Alex Ferguson Health Update After Hospital Admission Before Man Utd vs Liverpool—What We Know So Far

'Kevin holds a unique and cherished place in the history of Newcastle United, and in the hearts of our supporters,' the club said.

'His passion, leadership and connection to the club and city have shaped some of our most memorable moments.'

Keegan also revealed his desire to return to St James' Park one day to say a proper goodbye to supporters, something he feels he never had the opportunity to do following his departure from the club in 2009.

Although many fans believe he deserves a statue outside the stadium, Keegan insisted such recognition is not important to him.

'My statue is the way you receive me,' he said.

The remark drew warm applause and served as a reminder of the enduring bond between Keegan and Newcastle supporters as he faces the toughest challenge of his life.

Kevin Keegan's Playing Career Highlights

Scunthorpe United (1968–1971): Started in the fourth division, where his prodigious work ethic caught the eye of scouts.

Liverpool (1971–1977): Signed by Bill Shankly. He evolved into a superstar, helping the club win three First Division titles, two UEFA Cups, and their first European Cup.

Hamburger SV (1977–1980): Led the German club to a Bundesliga title and won back-to-back European Footballer of the Year awards in 1978 and 1979.

Southampton & Newcastle United (1980–1984): Won the PFA Player of the Year with the Saints and helped bring Newcastle back to the top flight.

England National Team: Earned 63 caps, scored 21 goals, and captained the side 31 times.

Kevin Keegan's Managerial Career Highlights

Newcastle United (1992–1997 & 2008): Took his first managerial role. He led the Magpies to the top tier in 1993, building an electrifying, attacking side dubbed 'The Entertainers.' They narrowly missed the Premier League title in 1995–96, an era famous for his emotional 'I would love it' interview.

England National Team (1999–2000): Stepped up as the national team manager, overseeing the squad during UEFA Euro 2000.

Manchester City (2001–2005): Guided the club to promotion to the Premier League and helped re-establish them in the top tier.