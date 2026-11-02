Comedian Carrot Top transferred his interest in a Las Vegas home to a trust on 20 May 2025, just 11 days after a man accusing him of sexual assault hired lawyers in Florida, according to a report by RadarOnline.

Property records reviewed by the outlet show Scott Thompson, better known as Carrot Top, signed a deed moving his interest in the Nevada property into FLANEV TRUST.

The timing followed Florida-based legal steps by his accuser, but available documents do not show any link between the two events.

Las Vegas Deed Shows $0 Transfer To Trust

According to RadarOnline's examination of property records, Thompson signed a four-page Nevada deed on 20 May 2025. The document identifies him as the grantor and the trustee of FLANEV TRUST as the recipient of his property interest.

The Clark County Recorder's Office reportedly recorded the deed that same day. An accompanying Nevada Declaration of Value lists a transfer amount of $0.

The filing lists an exemption from real estate transfer tax and describes the transaction as occurring without consideration. However, the reported $0 figure concerns the transfer's stated terms, not the property's market value.

Under Nevada law, certain transfers of real estate to or from trusts without consideration qualify for transfer-tax exemptions, provided the statutory requirements are met.

Such transactions are lawful and commonly used for estate planning. The existence of a trust transfer does not, by itself, indicate an attempt to avoid financial obligations or legal claims.

The available documents do not establish why Thompson signed the deed. They also provide no evidence that the transfer was intended to conceal assets or interfere with potential legal proceedings.

Accuser Retained Florida Lawyers Before Trust Move

Zachary DeFazio signed a representation agreement with Orlando-based NeJame Law on 9 May 2025.

The firm was retained to investigate allegations involving entertainer Scott Thompson, better known as Carrot Top, concerning encounters in Winter Park, Florida.

The documents, detailed in a report published on 30 October 2026, establish the sequence of events.

However, they do not show whether the property transfer was connected to DeFazio's decision to seek legal representation.

DeFazio's seven-page legal representation agreement bears the date 9 May 2025, exactly 11 days before the Nevada filing.

According to RadarOnline, the agreement authorised NeJame Law to investigate his allegations, pursue a potential resolution and initiate litigation if warranted.

The agreement documents DeFazio's decision to seek legal representation. It does not establish that sexual assault occurred or determine Thompson's liability.

The published records also do not show whether Thompson knew about DeFazio's legal representation when he executed the Nevada deed.

Without such evidence, the timing alone cannot establish his intentions or demonstrate a connection between the two events.

In separate reporting published on 21 October 2026, RadarOnline described an August 2025 civil settlement involving Thompson and DeFazio. The settlement reportedly resolved disputed civil allegations and expressly recorded Thompson's denial of liability. It did not constitute an admission of wrongdoing.

Thompson's representative also declined to comment on the allegations when contacted in October 2026, according to the outlet. Neither the settlement nor that response establishes a connection between the allegations and the earlier property transfer.

Florida Lakefront Home Also Linked To Same Trust

The Nevada residence is not the only property associated with FLANEV TRUST in RadarOnline's report. According to Orange County Property Appraiser records cited by the outlet, the same named trust is listed as the owner of a lakefront residence in Winter Park, Florida.

The five-bedroom, three-bathroom property was built in 1950 and occupies approximately 1.31 acres. Its reported features include a swimming pool, spa and boathouse.

County records reportedly assign the Florida property a 2026 market valuation of $5,338,340 million (approximately £3.99 million and €4.78 million). That valuation applies specifically to the Florida residence and should not be confused with the value of Thompson's Las Vegas home.

The Florida property's transaction history also reportedly includes an entry dated 20 May 2025, the same day as the Nevada deed.

The entry lists an amount of $100 (approximately £75 and €90). However, that nominal figure cannot independently establish the property's sale price, actual consideration or the nature of the transaction. RadarOnline acknowledged that it had not independently examined the underlying Florida deed. Consequently, the parties involved and the precise terms of that transaction remain unconfirmed.

Although the Nevada and Florida records reportedly share the same transaction date and trust name, no evidence establishes that either transaction was connected to DeFazio's legal agreement.

The available reporting does not identify any finding of fraud, deliberate asset concealment or other wrongdoing arising from the property transfers.