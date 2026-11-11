A mysterious new orc has become one of the most intriguing characters in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3, leaving viewers questioning whether he can truly be trusted. Marnûkh (Adam Young), a high-ranking member of Sauron's forces, initially appears to be an unlikely ally of Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and the Elves. However, his questionable motives and connections to the Dark Lord make his true intentions difficult to understand.

The first four episodes introduce several twists surrounding Marnûkh, particularly as Galadriel and Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) attempt to reach Gundabad. Although his actions initially suggest that he could betray the Elves, his involvement in their escape raises the possibility that he may have his own reasons for opposing Sauron.

Who Is Marnûkh in 'The Rings of Power' Season 3?

Played by Adam Young, Marnûkh is introduced as a general within Sauron's army and one of the Dark Lord's important followers. Although he is an original character created for the series, the orc appears poised to play a significant role in Season 3.

During an interview, Young described his character as essentially Sauron's right-hand man, explaining that he is one of the Dark Lord's foot soldiers with considerable influence. However, the actor also hinted that Marnûkh's motivations are not straightforward.

'He's one of his foot soldiers, a general, and he has questionable motives right from the get-go, and you're unsure of where it's leading,' Young explained.

Marnûkh's complicated position becomes apparent when he reveals information about Sauron's plans to the Elves. He informs them that the Dark Lord intends to forge the One Ring, a powerful creation that could give him control over the other Rings of Power and domination over Middle-earth.

His willingness to share such important information suggests that his loyalty to Sauron may not be absolute.

Does Marnûkh Betray Galadriel and Arondir?

Marnûkh's relationship with the Elves becomes increasingly complicated as the season progresses.

During their journey towards Gundabad, Galadriel and Arondir find themselves in dangerous territory, where Marnûkh appears to hand them over to the orcs. His actions initially suggest that he has betrayed their trust and returned to serving Sauron.

However, the situation takes an unexpected turn when he secretly frees Arondir after the Elf is separated from Galadriel.

Rather than simply helping the orcs capture his companions, Marnûkh appears to be creating an opportunity for them to escape. His actions become even more significant when he instigates a prison break at Gundabad, triggering chaos that allows the captives to make their escape.

The episode leaves viewers questioning whether Marnûkh's apparent betrayal was part of a larger plan to help the Elves or whether he is pursuing an agenda that has yet to be revealed.

Is Marnûkh Planning To Turn Against Sauron?

Marnûkh's behaviour suggests that he may not be entirely committed to Sauron's cause, although his true allegiance remains uncertain.

His decision to reveal information about the One Ring and assist Galadriel's group raises the possibility that he could eventually turn against his master.

There is also an unusual side to the character that separates him from many of the other orcs in the series. Marnûkh has a particular talent for words, giving him a more thoughtful personality than viewers might expect from one of Sauron's military commanders.

Young described him as witty and brave enough to speak up to powerful figures, suggesting that his personality could become an important part of his development.

There are also questions about whether Marnûkh has a connection to Adar, the former leader of the orcs who was killed in Season 2. Young acknowledged that Adar is mentioned in discussions about his character, but stopped short of confirming any family relationship.

For now, Marnûkh remains an unpredictable figure in the battle against Sauron. His actions have helped Galadriel and Arondir, but his position within the Dark Lord's army means that trusting him could carry serious consequences.

The next two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 will premiere on Wednesday, 18 November 2026.