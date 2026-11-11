Doctor Doom finds Wanda Maximoff beneath Mount Wundagore and declares, 'Scarlet Witch, awaken. Your power will be mine.' The post-credits scene in VisionQuest's finale, released on Disney+ on Tuesday, 10 November, shows Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor von Doom uncovering Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch.

It reopens the question of Wanda's fate after she appeared to die when Mount Wundagore collapsed in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and raises the possibility of a role in Avengers: Doomsday.

The scene revisits Wanda's apparent death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. She brought Mount Wundagore down around herself in the 2022 film, leaving her fate uncertain.

The new scene returns to the collapsed mountain, where Doom searches through the wreckage.

Doom Finds Wanda Beneath Mount Wundagore

The sequence begins by replaying Wanda's last moments. Doom lifts fallen rock to expose her body, and a green glow appears as he speaks. Wanda opens her eyes and gasps. It is a brief return, not an explanation of how she survived or whether she was dead at all.

Doom's command establishes his interest in Wanda's abilities, but it does not show him taking them. Nor does the footage confirm that she has agreed to help him. For now, his words are a threat rather than proof of an alliance.

The scene was absent from advance press screeners, preserving the surprise until the finale aired. It also changes the focus of the episode.

VisionQuest spends much of its closing chapter with Vision, portrayed by Paul Bettany, and the family he lost. By the end, Tommy Maximoff and his brother Billy are reunited with their father. Wanda remains the conspicuous absence.

When Tommy asks whether they might see their mother again, Vision suggests they 'might say hello again.'

The subsequent appearance of Wanda turns that question into something considerably more troubling. A reunion may be possible, but the figure standing over her is hardly there to deliver her home.

Wanda's Return Raises Questions for Avengers: Doomsday

The post-credits scene creates a direct narrative link to Avengers: Doomsday, in which Downey plays Victor von Doom. Nothing in the footage establishes whether Doom intends to control Wanda, siphon her magic or pursue another plan.

His intentions are clear enough to sound threatening. The method remains a mystery.

The casting implications also deserve precision. Olsen appears as Scarlet Witch in VisionQuest, but that does not amount to a formal announcement of her involvement in the next Avengers film.

Those are two different things, however strongly the footage points towards a larger role. Neither the film's plot nor Wanda's place in it is established by a few seconds of footage.

Marvel viewers have followed Wanda's divided family across several stories. WandaVision centred on her grief and life with Vision, while Agatha All Along followed Billy's emergence.

The finale now places Tommy alongside his brother and father, just as their mother's fate becomes uncertain again.

There is comic-book precedent for an encounter between Wanda's children and Doom. Avengers: The Children's Crusade involves a search for their missing mother, with the villain playing a part. That resemblance offers a possible direction, not a confirmed adaptation.

The sequence ends as Wanda opens her eyes, before she can answer Doom's demand.