A controversial AI data centre backed by Mark Zuckerberg has landed in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons after a rare bacterium was discovered in wastewater linked to the massive project.

Officials in Cheyenne, Wyoming, say contaminated industrial water discharged during construction of Meta's £800 million (approximately £589 million) campus entered the city's sewer system, triggering months of cleanup, new environmental rules and fresh criticism over the growing impact of AI infrastructure.

Rare Bacteria Prompted Immediate Action

The incident centres on Project Cosmo, Meta's sprawling 800,000 square-foot (74,322.4 square-metre) AI data centre under construction in Cheyenne's High Plains Business Park.

According to city officials, routine wastewater testing in February detected Cupriavidus gilardii, a naturally occurring bacterium, in water discharged into Cheyenne's sanitary sewer system. Investigators traced the contaminated wastewater to Goat Systems LLC, a contractor working on the Meta facility.

The wastewater had been used during a 'fill and flush' process designed to clean the site's closed loop cooling system before it became operational.

Although Cupriavidus gilardii is commonly found in soil, health experts classify it as an opportunistic pathogen because it can pose serious risks to people with weakened immune systems or existing health conditions.

Medical literature suggests confirmed human infections remain extremely rare. However, previous reported cases have included fatal complications involving sepsis and septic shock, making the discovery serious enough for authorities to respond immediately.

Officials stressed that the bacterium was detected only in industrial wastewater entering the city's reclamation system and never entered Cheyenne's public drinking water supply.

Water Plants Forced Into Lengthy Cleanup

The Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities permanently revoked the contractor's permission to discharge wastewater into the city's treatment facilities after identifying the Meta construction site as the source.

Two water reclamation plants were forced offline while crews carried out an extensive cleaning operation expected to last for months.

Unlike drinking water facilities, Cheyenne's reclaimed water is treated before being reused to irrigate parks, golf courses and other public green spaces. Officials said this created additional concern because spraying reclaimed water could potentially aerosolise contaminants.

Frank Strong, engineering and water resource division manager for the Board of Public Utilities, explained that the city could not determine exactly when the bacterium entered the system.

The city has since introduced new regulations banning wastewater discharges from data centres using similar closed loop cooling systems unless companies build separate collection systems that transport industrial wastewater for offsite disposal.

Meta Says Drinking Water Was Never At Risk

A company spokesperson said contractor Fortis halted all wastewater discharges as soon as city officials informed them that an unidentified substance had been found in wastewater.

The spokesperson added that Fortis hired an independent environmental specialist to conduct additional testing, which reportedly found no trace of Cupriavidus gilardii in the contractor's own samples.

Meta also emphasised that the contamination never affected public drinking water and said it remains committed to protecting local water resources.

The company described itself as wanting to be 'a good neighbour' and pledged continued cooperation with Cheyenne officials until the matter is fully resolved.

Although officials have repeatedly confirmed there is no evidence that residents' drinking water was contaminated, the discovery of a potentially dangerous bacterium has prompted stricter environmental safeguards and renewed scrutiny of Meta's rapidly expanding AI ambitions.