Israel's parliament elected Matan Kahana as its new speaker in Jerusalem on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, handing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's opponents greater control over parliamentary business. The 54-year-old Yashar lawmaker received 66 votes, while Likud's Ofir Katz secured 52 in a separate ballot.

Kahana replaced Amir Ohana, a Netanyahu ally, following hours of heated debate. His election gives Gadi Eisenkot's bloc greater influence over legislation seeking to reverse Netanyahu's judicial reforms.

Netanyahu remains caretaker prime minister while negotiations to form a new government continue.

The vote followed Israel's inconclusive 27 October parliamentary election, which cost Netanyahu's bloc its majority. President Isaac Herzog tasked Eisenkot, a former military chief, with forming a government on 8 November. However, the opposition has yet to agree on a governing coalition.

Eisenkot's four-party bloc holds 48 seats in the 120-member Knesset, compared with 53 for Netanyahu's allies. Two Arab-led parties control another 19 seats, giving Kahana's supporters a combined majority of 67. One Arab-party lawmaker was absent from Tuesday's vote, leaving Kahana with 66 votes.

Who Is Matan Kahana, Israel's New Knesset Speaker

Kahana is a former Israeli Air Force colonel and F-16 fighter pilot who served in the military for nearly three decades. He previously served in an elite special forces unit and commanded a fighter squadron before retiring in 2018.

He entered politics in 2019 alongside Naftali Bennett, who later became prime minister. Kahana served as religious services minister between 2021 and 2022, pursuing changes to kosher certification and religious administration.

His reforms challenged the influence of the Chief Rabbinate and drew opposition from ultra-Orthodox leaders. He later joined Eisenkot's centre-right Yashar party, becoming part of an alliance spanning religious conservatives, secular politicians and left-wing lawmakers.

Following his election, Kahana pledged to represent all Israelis, 'irrespective of race, religion or gender'. His remarks followed disputes over the involvement of Arab-led parties in choosing the parliamentary leadership.

Why Matan Kahana's Election Is a Blow to Netanyahu

The Knesset speaker helps determine parliamentary business alongside deputy speakers, influencing which bills advance to debate and voting. Replacing Ohana gives Eisenkot's allies greater influence over that process while Netanyahu remains in office.

The opposition has introduced proposals to reverse judicial changes affecting judges' appointments and the attorney general's powers. Its priorities also include prime ministerial term limits and an inquiry into security failures surrounding the Hamas-led attacks of 7 October 2023.

These proposals have not become law. They must still pass the required parliamentary stages, including committee scrutiny and further votes.

The leadership change also exposed divisions over Arab lawmakers' political influence. Netanyahu's Likud party criticised their support for Kahana, while Eisenkot defended their right to participate in parliamentary decisions.

What Matan Kahana's Victory Means for Israel's Next Government

Kahana's election strengthens Eisenkot's parliamentary position but does not determine who becomes prime minister. Forming a government requires separate coalition negotiations, and some potential partners oppose governing alongside Arab-led parties.

Eisenkot received an initial 28-day mandate from Herzog on 8 November, with a possible extension of up to 14 days. If he fails, the president could give another lawmaker, potentially Netanyahu, an opportunity to form a government.

Meanwhile, Eisenkot's allies face procedural challenges in advancing their legislation. Control of the speakership can accelerate parliamentary business, but it cannot guarantee that proposed laws will pass.

Netanyahu therefore remains in office despite losing an influential parliamentary position to his opponents. Kahana's immediate challenge will be managing the legislative agenda as Eisenkot attempts to assemble a government before his mandate expires.