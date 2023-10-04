Meghan Markle has moved on with her life following her short stint as a working royal. According to a royal author she is now vying for a seat among Hollywood's power players and has no intention whatsoever to return to the U.K.

Biographer Andrew Morton, who wrote "Meghan: A Hollywood Princess," noted that she "is making her own life in the West Coast" and in doing so, has put the royal family "very much in the rearview mirror of her life".

He told Fox News Digital that the Duchess of Sussex has "moved on" and together with Prince Harry, "got their own lives and they've worked it out". They are "more established in California" where they live among some of Hollywood's power players.

The Sussexes live in Montecito where celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey, Katy Perry, Gwyneth Paltrow and more also live. The author noted: "The state where they live is crowded with billionaires and millionaires. So if they want to raise money for their charities, they've picked very fertile ground. Other royals will envy that they can go to a dinner and raise millions of dollars for their charities. So that's what they'll do."

Morton also spoke about Meghan Markle's former royal life noting that she has "never really embraced the rules and rituals of the royal family." He called her "a celebrity" and said that "she didn't understand that she had to curtsy to the queen in private."

In the "Harry & Meghan" Netflix series, the 42-year-old recalled the first time she met Queen Elizabeth II. It was a surprise meeting with the former monarch over lunch in Windsor and Prince Harry had told her that she had to curtsy to his grandmother. She expressed her surprise that she would have to do so in a private setting and shared that Sarah Ferguson taught her how to do a proper curtsy.

When asked if he ever sees Prince Harry becoming a working royal again, Morton said "never say never". But he thinks that the duke and Meghan Markle are far better off staying in California where they have become successful in their own right with their own charities and have become financially independent from the royals.

Morton likewise said there is nothing for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to go back to in the U.K. because "they're not popular in Britain by any means". He said the couple seems "settled in the United States" where the duke can do as he please because "he never really wanted to be a royal, never really wanted to spend all his time on royal duties". He said the "opportunity was there" for the Sussexes to become great in Britain if they had only "given more attention and focus on what they've been asked to do". Instead, they "chose to go a different path".