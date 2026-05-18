Meghan Markle reportedly experienced a profound shock after discovering the true scale of Prince Harry's network.

The claim surfaced in columnist Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack on Friday, 15 May, which leaned heavily on unnamed insiders to sketch a picture of financial tension inside the Sussex household.

The report focused on how Meghan and Prince Harry, now settled in Montecito with their two children, are said to be juggling lofty lifestyle expectations with a more limited and irregular income than some observers might assume. None of the figures cited has been independently verified and should be treated with caution.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry And A 'Huge Shock' Over Money

Shuter reported that Meghan 'genuinely believed Harry was worth hundreds of millions,' only to be disabused of that notion once she saw the numbers. 'When she discovered the actual numbers, it was a huge shock,' one insider claimed. 'Yes, Harry is wealthy — but not 'private jets forever without worrying' wealthy.'

That line, if accurate, captures something awkward about the Sussexes' post-royal experiment. They left the confines of the monarchy with global name recognition and a clear appetite for big, glossy deals. Yet, as the same insider suggested, the foundations under that lifestyle may be less solid than the branding implies.

Shuter put Prince Harry's net worth at somewhere between $50 million and $70 million, describing it as a 'hefty sum' but also stressing the scale of the couple's outgoings. Those estimates have not been backed up by public financial records, and there is no official comment from the couple's representatives on the figures.

Billion-Dollar Image, Uneasy Cash Flow For Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Another source quoted by Shuter argued that Meghan and Prince Harry 'spend like a billion-dollar brand.' In other words, the Sussex machine looks and moves like a global luxury label, but, according to this account, its revenue streams do not reliably match the sheen.

Their alleged costs are familiar by now to anyone who has followed their post-royal saga. Millions of dollars are reportedly spent on security each year. Private travel, legal fights and professional advisers further inflate the bill. On top of that are the running costs of their Montecito property, itself described in previous coverage as a multimillion-dollar home.

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This is the financial backdrop against which their work has played out, from the blockbuster Netflix docuseries and Harry's memoir Spare to Meghan's more recent As Ever lifestyle venture. Shuter cast As Ever as Meghan's latest attempt to build a standalone business presence, suggesting some earlier projects had 'not panned out as planned.' No details were offered on which ventures they were.

Behind the brand, the newsletter painted a picture of a couple divided over how to navigate the next phase. Meghan, now 44, was described as keen to keep pushing for major deals, driven by the belief that the next transformative payday is always close. Harry, 41, was portrayed as rather more spooked by the numbers.

'Harry worries about money constantly now,' one insider said. 'He never imagined financial stress would dominate his life the way it does today.' It is a striking image of a man who grew up inside the institution of the Crown, insulated from many ordinary pressures, now reportedly staring down spreadsheets in California.

A third source claimed Harry 'wants to slow down, protect the money they still have, and live more privately,' in contrast to Meghan's alleged appetite for further risk. Whether this is a fair characterisation of their private conversations is impossible to verify from the outside; it does, however, chime with the broader narrative of a couple trying to convert celebrity into something more permanent.

There is no suggestion in Shuter's piece that Meghan and Prince Harry are close to insolvency, and the reported $50–$70 million figure would, in most contexts, be a comfortable cushion. The tension described is more subtle: a mismatch between 'billion-dollar brand' optics and the lumpy reality of media and lifestyle deals, where income can arrive in large bursts and then fall quiet.

For all the juicy details, key elements of this story rest entirely on anonymous voices. There are no bank statements, no contracts, no on-the-record comments from the Sussex camp. As with so much involving Harry and Meghan, the financial intrigue is thick with speculation and light on documentation. Until either of them chooses to put hard numbers in the public domain, everything from their net worth to their monthly anxieties will remain, at best, educated guesswork and, at worst, gossip dressed up as insight.