Meghan Markle's possible return to the UK is being framed in some corners as a public relations headache before it has even happened, with royal commentator Charles Rae saying on The Sun's Royal Exclusive podcast that she would be booed if she came back and would struggle to cope with the reaction.

The remarks landed alongside renewed speculation that Meghan and Prince Harry could attend a pre-Invictus Games event in Britain later this year.

Meghan Markle And Claims She Would Be 'Booed' In Britain

One of the starkest assessments has come from former royal editor Charles Rae, who argues that Meghan Markle simply could not handle the reception she would get from parts of the British public.

Speaking on The Sun's 'Royal Exclusive' podcast, Rae said he does not believe the Duchess will ever return to the UK.

'Her coming back here. Can you imagine what it would be like for her again to be out on the streets at a job – whether it's a royal job or a jam job, or whatever,' he said. 'She'll get booed. I don't think she'll be able to cope with the lack of enthusiasm from the British public for her being here... They don't want her here. Nobody wants her here.'

In his telling, even a low‑key, non‑royal visit would be fraught. 'You just got to look at people and listen to what's being said about Meghan in this country,' he said.

Meghan Markle's As Ever Brand Could Force A UK Return

Not everyone in the royal‑watching world agrees that Meghan Markle can, or will, avoid Britain indefinitely. Jack Royston, royal correspondent for Newsweek, suggested on the same podcast that commercial reality might ultimately override caution.

Royston pointed to Meghan's new lifestyle venture, the As Ever brand, which is being built from California but ultimately trades in a kind of soft‑power glamour that still leans heavily on royal history and British heritage.

'When that moment comes, she's got to come here and launch it,' he argued. 'You can't do these things half‑baked.'

Harry's Reported 'Demands' And Palace Frustration Over Meghan Markle

Separate reporting suggests Prince Harry is already trying to shape the conditions under which Meghan Markle might set foot in Britain again. According to a source quoted by Heat World and picked up by other outlets, Harry has been pressing for what is described as 'firm reassurance' that his wife will be treated with basic respect.

The insider claims Harry is 'rubbing a lot of people up the wrong way' within royal circles with a string of requests allegedly made on Meghan's behalf.

'Harry says he has no choice, based on how badly things have gone in the past,' the source is quoted as saying. 'The last thing he wants is Meghan walking into a situation where she feels judged, and he says all he's asking is that she's treated with basic respect and not cast as the bad guy before anything's even happened.'

The same source alleges that a 'large number' of senior royals are 'outraged' by what they see as demands rather than dialogue.

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The source also pushes back at the idea that Meghan is the sole architect of the couple's stance. 'People are assuming Meghan is the one pulling the strings,' they said. 'So in a way he's only making things worse by doing this.'

Talk of a Meghan Markle comeback has been swirling around two likely fixtures in Britain: the WellChild Awards and events marking the one‑year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.

Harry is expected to travel to the UK in July for both. Whether Meghan joins him remains unconfirmed, but her name is already dominating the conversation.