Meghan Markle is reportedly hunting for her next 'giant payday' as Prince Harry grows increasingly anxious about the couple's dwindling cash reserves in Montecito, California, according to new claims published on Friday, 15 May.

The sources allege Meghan Markle badly misjudged Harry's true wealth and is now pushing aggressively for new deals, while Prince Harry worries their current lifestyle is burning through his fortune far faster than expected.

For context, the latest reports build on months of speculation about the Sussexes' finances since they stepped back from royal duties and set up life in the United States. The pair signed headline-making contracts and bought a multimillion-dollar home in Montecito, but their commercial projects, from Harry's memoir Spare to Meghan's ventures in entertainment and lifestyle, have delivered uneven results, at least according to the anonymous insiders now briefing on their private concerns.

None of these financial details has been independently confirmed, so they should be taken with a grain of salt.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly struggling to make ends meet as their business opportunities are drying up six years after leaving the royal family and moving to Montecito, Calif. Link below for details. https://t.co/LvvleTyXNa pic.twitter.com/4h2hlct0vc — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) May 14, 2026

In the Friday edition of his Naughty But Nice Substack, Rob Shuter quoted an insider who claimed Meghan 'genuinely believed Harry was worth hundreds of millions.' The source continued: 'When she discovered the actual numbers, it was a huge shock. Yes, Harry is wealthy — but not 'private jets forever without worrying' wealthy.'

Shuter put Harry's net worth at somewhere between $50 million and $70 million, a sizable sum by any standard. Yet, as another source put it, 'they spend like a billion-dollar brand.'

Read more Prince Harry Allegedly Forced To 'Cut Back', Scolded For Profiting From Family Trauma As Cash Dwindles Prince Harry Allegedly Forced To 'Cut Back', Scolded For Profiting From Family Trauma As Cash Dwindles

Meghan Markle, Montecito Life And Mounting Costs

The news came after other reports that Prince Harry and Meghan need around $6 million a year just to keep their current life afloat, including running their sprawling Montecito estate and paying for round-the-clock private security for themselves and their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 4. Legal fees, professional teams, and private travel are also said to eat up large chunks of their budget.

One insider told Page Six that 'money is tight' in the Montecito mansion at the moment, a phrase that sits awkwardly beside their high-profile image and high-end postcode. The same report suggested Meghan has effectively 'taken over a key role' as the family's primary earner, with Prince Harry stepping back and focusing more on philanthropic work that, while personally meaningful, does little to underwrite their lifestyle.

🌟 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a family day at The Happiest Place on Earth, taking their 2 kids to Disneyland with the Duchess' mom Doria Ragland, accompanying them! pic.twitter.com/tKvYL9Ccsq — TMZ (@TMZ) May 12, 2026

'She is basically the breadwinner,' the source said, arguing that Meghan Markle is increasingly relying on a circle of well-connected, wealthy business figures willing to back or promote her projects. On paper, that network is a serious asset. In practice, the returns have not always matched the hype.

Her Netflix series has yet to spawn a long-term franchise, and her lifestyle brand, As Ever, has not produced the sort of 'massive cheques' some observers expected, according to the same crop of insiders. There is no public breakdown of income from these ventures, and the couple's representatives have not commented on the reported figures, so the exact financial picture remains opaque.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are struggling to fund their affluent LA lifestyle after the end of their deal with Netflix, according to reports. #DailyExpress https://t.co/WM7GvpPilq pic.twitter.com/qGEYyBJLob — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) May 14, 2026

Prince Harry's Money Fears And Meghan Markle's Next 'Giant Payday'

Shuter's report painted a picture of a couple increasingly out of sync about money. According to one insider, 'Harry worries about money constantly now. He never imagined financial stress would dominate his life the way it does today.' The same article suggested that, at 41, the duke has started to argue for caution, fewer risks, and a quieter, more private existence that preserves 'the money they still have.'

Meghan, by contrast, is said to be convinced the solution lies in the opposite direction. A third source claimed: 'Meghan still believes the next giant payday is always one deal away.' That mindset has arguably been visible ever since the pair left royal life, as they raced to convert their fame into content deals, branding partnerships, and new platforms.

So let me get this straight-

Meghan is supporting Harry by selling candles

& spread & making over $6 M while Harry the

useless bum is hopelessly poor. Poor Meghan the

victim must give up everything to support her

husband & children. What a woman ! 🎻🎻🎻

What a crock of sh/t… pic.twitter.com/qZDpnOYXNB — Deanna (@ARamblingRoyal) May 14, 2026

Seen from one angle, Meghan Markle's drive looks like rational ambition. Most people in their forties, particularly with young children, worry more about long-term security than short-term optics, and the couple no longer has the institutional safety net of the British monarchy. From another angle, though, there is an uncomfortable suggestion that lifestyle may be nudging ahead of sustainability.

Until Prince Harry or Meghan chooses to address these claims directly, the numbers remain unverified and the anecdotes second-hand. For now, the tension between a prince who wants to 'slow down' and a duchess still chasing that 'next giant payday' has become its own subplot in the wider, ongoing saga of life after the Palace.

$20 MILLION… GONE? ....



Prince Harry inherited a fortune from Princess Diana and the Queen Mother, but a new report claims it has largely been spent.



According to insiders, Harry and Meghan Markle are now under growing financial pressure after burning through much of the… pic.twitter.com/613A1ZfBSg — Archaeo - Histories (@archeohistories) May 5, 2026

IBTimes UK has reached out to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reps for comments.