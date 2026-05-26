The Trump administration has argued in a court filing that Donald Trump cannot safely carry out official duties at the White House without a new ballroom project, linking the claim to a recent shooting near the presidential complex in Washington, DC, according to CBS News.

The legal push comes after a gunman opened fire near a Secret Service checkpoint outside the White House over the weekend, an incident in which the suspect was killed and a bystander was injured. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche submitted a filing seeking to restart construction on the proposed White House ballroom, which had been temporarily halted by a federal judge.

Earlier this year, a Washington district court judge paused construction of the 9,000-square-foot ballroom, citing the need for congressional approval. While an appellate court has since allowed limited continuation of work until early June, the dispute over funding and oversight remains unresolved.

President Security Justifies Ballroom Construction

In the filing, Blanche argued that the latest attack highlights what he described as an urgent need for upgraded security infrastructure at the White House. He said the ballroom is not simply an event space but part of a wider security system designed to protect the president, staff, foreign leaders and visitors.

Blanche wrote that without the project, 'the President cannot safely conduct the business of the United States.' The document describes the ballroom as a 'SAFE HAVEN' integrated into the East Wing expansion. It claims the structure will include reinforced steel construction, drone-resistant roofing, ballistic and blast-proof glass and military-grade ventilation systems. It also references additional features such as bomb shelters, medical facilities and secured operational areas.

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According to the filing, the design would also include enhanced aerial protection, including drone countermeasures and other security installations intended to strengthen perimeter defence.

The administration has pointed to recent security incidents, including a shooting near the White House Correspondents' Dinner, as evidence supporting the need for the project. Officials argue these events demonstrate increased risks to the presidential complex.

However, the proposal has been met with questions. Trump's administration has faced scrutiny over the scale of private funding involved and whether Congress has been sufficiently consulted. Lawmakers have also been divided over the project's financing structure, particularly after the Senate parliamentarian ruled that related funding provisions could not be included in a reconciliation bill.

Trump Clarifies Where Funding Will Come From

Trump has defended the project publicly, saying the ballroom is being financed through private funding and is intended to strengthen White House security. He has also suggested that without congressional approval for related funding measures, the building could face ongoing security limitations.

Currently, builders are continuing some early-stage work, such as foundations and internal structures. However, there is still a legal block on parts of the above-ground construction, meaning the full building cannot proceed freely at this stage.

Critics, including preservation groups and some lawmakers, say the project should not move forward without clearer approval from Congress. They argue the process has bypassed proper oversight and could set a precedent for future changes to the White House without full agreement from lawmakers.

A separate legal challenge is still active in court, keeping the entire project under review.

For now, construction remains in legal limbo, with appellate judges expected to revisit the case in early June as both sides continue to argue over necessity, oversight and constitutional authority.