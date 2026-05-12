'He's a Disgrace': Trump Sparks Fury After Calling Another Female Reporter 'Dumb' for Questioning Ballroom Renovation Fund
President Trump's verbal clash with a journalist over budget inquiries ignites widespread criticism and debate on social media
A routine interaction regarding federal spending took a personal turn when US President Donald Trump directed insults at a female journalist. The encounter, which has since circulated widely on social media, has renewed debate about the president's temperament and his history of confrontational behaviour toward the press.
While the question was intended to address infrastructure and renovations, it quickly devolved into a verbal clash that many observers described as a breach of conduct. Following Trump's response, the president received intense backlash on social media.
Trump Insults Reporter During Ballroom Budget Exchange
The incident began when a female reporter questioned why Trump had requested that Congress double the budget for a specific ballroom renovation project. The inquiry appeared to irritate the president, who responded with visible frustration and personal insults.
In a video clip shared on X (formerly Twitter), Trump defended the project's progress while simultaneously attacking the intelligence of the journalist asking the question.
'So what happened is we have a ballroom that's under budget,' he stated.' It's going up right here. I've doubled the size of it because we obviously need that, and we're right now on budget, under budget, and ahead of schedule. I doubled the size of it, you dumb person. You are not a smart person.'
Trump requested to double the budget because he doubled the size of the ballroom. However, his mockery of the reporter led to renewed scrutiny over how he handles legitimate financial inquiries from the media.
Public Outcry Follows Claims of Disrespectful Behaviour
The reaction to the footage was immediate and critical, with many users on social media expressing outrage at the treatment of the journalist. Critics described the president as a 'disgrace' and pointed to a perceived lack of integrity in his responses.
'He's so disrespectful!!' the netizen wrote. 'NO OTHER PRESIDENT Has called Reporters names!! He's a Disgrace.'
Another observer compared Trump's behaviour to that of a 'grounded teenager,' suggesting that such 'childish insults' are a clear sign that a speaker is unable to answer questions truthfully.
Further comments labelled him as a 'spoilt rich bastard' with 'no f*****g manners,' highlighting frustration among the public regarding his communication style.
Separately, reports and social media commentary have raised questions about Trump's cognitive health, with some drawing on prior coverage noting that irritability can be an early indicator of cognitive decline. Trump has previously cited his cognitive test results as proof of his mental sharpness. Though, as IBTimes UK has reported, medical observers have noted that such tests are typically administered to individuals showing signs of impaired memory, a context that critics say makes his boasts about the results appear incongruous.
Trump's Record of Press Confrontations
This recent exchange is not the first time Trump has clashed with journalists. Critics have accused him of a pattern of targeting female reporters in particular. On a previous occasion, when asked about his MRI results, he fired back at a female journalist by claiming he had achieved a 'perfect mark' in his cognitive exam, a feat he asserted she would be 'incapable of doing.'
Despite the criticism, Trump has continued to use his cognitive test results as a tool to challenge the mental acuity of his opponents and members of the media.
Escalating Rhetoric and the Use of 'Dumb' Labels
The word 'dumb' has become a recurring feature of Trump's public exchanges, often directed at anyone who opposes his agenda or asks difficult questions. Trump recently applied this further by adopting a specific nickname for members of the Democratic Party who do not support his administration.
He refers to them as 'Dumbocrats,' justifying the label by stating they are simply 'dumb.'
Observers suggest that this rhetoric is designed to avoid addressing the substance of questions, such as the financial implications of doubling a renovation budget. By shifting the focus to the questioner's intelligence, he successfully redirects the narrative toward personal conflict rather than fiscal responsibility. As the clip continues to garner millions of views, the debate over the standards of presidential conduct remains highly contentious.
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