Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'could meet King Charles at Balmoral' this summer, according to a royal commentator, as speculation grows over a possible UK return tied to the countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham. The Duke of Sussex has not seen his father in person so far this year, and any reunion would mark their first face-to-face meeting in months if it goes ahead.

Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and relocated to the United States. Since then, Harry has made occasional solo trips to the UK, while Meghan has not spent extended time in Britain since 2022. Their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, were last in the UK the same year, during events marking Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

Balmoral Talks Resurface

The prospect of a 'meeting in Scotland' has been raised by royal author Ingrid Seward, who suggested Balmoral Castle could offer a practical and discreet setting for a family reunion. Speaking to the Mirror, Seward said Balmoral may be 'the only place' where such a meeting could realistically take place if King Charles hopes to spend time with his grandchildren.

She pointed to the estate's relative privacy and capacity, noting that accommodation on the grounds could allow the Sussex family to stay away from the scrutiny that would likely follow any visit to London. The king and Queen Camilla traditionally spend part of the summer at Balmoral, making it one of the few periods in the royal calendar when an extended, less formal visit might be feasible.

Security considerations remain central to the discussion. Prince Harry has previously argued that the UK is not safe enough for his family without guaranteed protection, a position that has shaped the Sussexes' travel decisions. Seward suggested that staying within a royal residence would resolve some of those concerns, as security arrangements would be fully in place.

Still, there is no confirmation that such a meeting has been scheduled. The suggestion remains speculative, based on timing and circumstance rather than any official announcement from Buckingham Palace or representatives for the Sussexes.

UK Return Linked to Invictus Timeline

Attention has also turned to a potential UK visit later this year linked to the Invictus Games, which will be held in Birmingham in 2027. Reports indicate that Prince Harry could return to mark the one-year countdown milestone, an event that would align with his ongoing role as founder of the international sporting competition for wounded service personnel.

If that visit materialises, it could provide an opportunity for a meeting with King Charles, though past encounters between the two have been limited and brief. Previous in-person meetings have typically taken place at Clarence House in London, often under tight schedules and away from public view.

A shift to Balmoral would represent a notable change in setting and possibly tone. The Scottish estate has long been associated with private family time rather than official engagements, which could make it a more suitable environment for rebuilding strained relationships. Whether that translates into an actual meeting remains uncertain.

Read more Is Lee Andrews a Con Artist? Expert Identifies Red Flags Ignored by Katie Price Prior to Husband's Disappearance Is Lee Andrews a Con Artist? Expert Identifies Red Flags Ignored by Katie Price Prior to Husband's Disappearance

Meghan's potential involvement would also mark a significant development. Her absence from the UK in recent years has underscored the distance between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family. Any return involving both her and the children would likely attract intense public and media interest, even if efforts were made to keep the visit low profile.

At present, the idea of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle travelling to Balmoral to meet King Charles rests on informed speculation rather than confirmed plans. No dates have been announced, and neither Buckingham Palace nor the Sussexes' representatives have publicly addressed the reports. Until that changes, the possibility of a summer reunion in Scotland remains just that, a possibility shaped by timing, logistics and a lingering question over whether private reconciliation is still on the table.