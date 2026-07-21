Donald Trump's marriage to Melania is 'probably at its lowest point' and the couple 'barely speak' inside the White House, according to explosive new claims by author Michael Wolff.

Donald and Melania Trump have long been dogged by rumours about the state of their relationship, from their unusual public demeanour to the fallout of the Stormy Daniels case.

Wolff's latest comments revisit a theme he first raised in his best-selling book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, where he wrote that the pair sleep in separate bedrooms and that Trump had even requested a key so he could lock his door.

None of those claims has been independently verified by official records, and the Trump camp has repeatedly dismissed Wolff's reporting as fiction.

Donald Trump Marriage 'At Its Lowest Point', Wolff Claims

In a new post on his Substack newsletter Howl, Wolff describes an atmosphere of deep chill between Donald and the First Lady. He alleges that 'everybody in the White House is afraid of Melania and her power that is, if she chooses to use it,' adding that staff do not believe she will deploy that influence openly, yet 'they can't be sure.'

Wolff goes further, writing that insiders believe the relationship between Donald and his wife is 'probably at its lowest point since the Stormy Daniels trial and that was very low.' He also claims the two 'barely speak' and that 'there is hardly even the pretence that she lives in the White House', despite the couple maintaining both the official residence in Washington and a long-standing base at Trump Tower in New York.

These are heavy assertions to hang on sources, and Wolff's track record guarantees they will be read with a certain degree of scepticism as well as fascination. His accounts have often reflected what critics of Donald already suspect and what loyalists fiercely deny, making him an unusually polarising chronicler of this political marriage.

The new round of claims comes against a fraught legal and political backdrop for Donald. In May 2024, he was found guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. Prosecutors accused the now 80-year-old of orchestrating a 'scheme' to shore up his chances in the 2016 presidential election by using a series of hush money payments, routed through others, to conceal alleged damaging information.

Among those alleged payments was money to adult film actor Stormy Daniels, linked to what she has said was a one-night sexual encounter with Trump years before the election. The case dragged intensely personal material into open court, and whatever the inner workings of the Trump marriage, the public fallout was brutal.

World Cup Optics Add Fuel to Donald Trump Speculation

The latest scrutiny of Donald and Melania's relationship has also been fed by their recent joint appearance at the 2026 World Cup final, where Spain beat Argentina in extra time to secure their second title.

The couple were seen together in the stadium VIP area, but a body language expert quoted previously suggested they appeared 'tense' and distant. Such readings are, at best, interpretive, but they do tend to stick.

Trump was later criticised for his conduct during Spain's trophy presentation. Standing alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino to hand out medals, he remained on stage as the Spanish team gathered for their moment with the World Cup. Traditionally, only the winning players and staff remain in shot when the trophy is lifted.

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Footage showed Donald lingering at the side of the platform rather than moving away. Spanish captain Rodri appeared to place a hand on Donald's back and gently steer him along as the team prepared to celebrate, an awkward visual that did little to soften existing perceptions of the president's appetite for the limelight.

Against this backdrop, every public interaction between Donald and Melania is read for clues. Their very first meeting raised eyebrows, with Trump reportedly on a date with another woman at the time.

Over nearly two decades of marriage, they have outlasted bankruptcy scares, reality television scrutiny and the full force of the US presidency, all while projecting a sometimes frosty, sometimes transactional image that has never fully matched the White House's traditional first-couple script.

The Trump operation has answered Wolff's latest round of claims in characteristically blunt fashion. White House spokesman Davis Ingle said: 'Michael Wolff is a lying piece of shit.' No further detail or rebuttal was offered. The reports that it has approached the White House for additional comment, but there has been no official elaboration on the state of the marriage itself.

As ever with Trump, the line between verifiable fact, partisan spin and rumour is thin and constantly contested. Wolff's description of a first lady who 'barely' appears to live in the White House, and a president whose marriage is scraping a new low, remains uncorroborated and should be taken with a grain of salt. But the picture it paints of a powerful couple living largely separate lives while the cameras keep rolling chimes uncomfortably with what much of the world thinks it is already seeing.