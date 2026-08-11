A Metropolitan Police officer drove one of the world's rarest Ferraris through central London after it was seized from an uninsured motorist who was not legally permitted to drive it.

The Dubai-registered Ferrari Monza SP2, valued at approximately £3.7 million, was stopped in Mayfair after officers discovered that its driver held only a provisional licence and had no valid insurance.

Instead of placing the open-top supercar on a waiting recovery vehicle, an officer wearing sunglasses drove it to a police pound. Footage showed the Ferrari travelling through Mayfair and around Marble Arch while accompanied by police vehicles and an empty flatbed truck.

One of Only 499 Ever Produced

Ferrari produced just 499 examples of the Monza SP1 and SP2, making the seized vehicle considerably rarer than most supercars regularly seen around central London.

The two-seat SP2 belongs to Ferrari's limited-production Icona series and was inspired by the company's racing cars from the 1950s. It has no conventional windscreen or roof and is powered by a naturally aspirated V12 engine.

The vehicle had reportedly been in Britain for less than a day before officers stopped it.

Its estimated £3.7 million value meant this single Ferrari accounted for almost half the combined worth of all the vehicles seized during the weekend operation.

Why Did an Officer Drive the Ferrari?

Although footage of the officer behind the wheel attracted considerable attention online, the vehicle was being transported to a police pound rather than taken for a recreational drive.

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The officer was accompanied by other police vehicles throughout the journey. The Met has not publicly explained why the Ferrari was driven instead of being placed on the available flatbed.

The car's low body, unusual dimensions and extremely high value could make conventional loading more complicated, although police have not confirmed whether those factors influenced the decision.

Seizing the Ferrari also did not make it police property. Owners of vehicles confiscated because of licensing or insurance offences can apply to recover them by presenting proof of ownership, a valid driving licence and appropriate insurance.

Record-Breaking London Crackdown

The Ferrari was among 90 vehicles worth more than £8 million seized during a major operation around Hyde Park, Kensington and Chelsea.

The Metropolitan Police worked with the Motor Insurers' Bureau to identify uninsured motorists and tackle dangerous or antisocial driving.

Police said it was the largest number and highest total value of vehicles confiscated since the central London operation began five years ago.

Fifteen vehicles were seized using powers that allow officers to confiscate cars linked to antisocial driving without first issuing a warning.

The operation also uncovered suspected offences unrelated to driving. One man was arrested after officers reportedly discovered 19 bank cards bearing other people's names and more than £2,500 in cash.

Other arrests involved suspected drug supply, an immigration offence and behaviour allegedly likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Wealth Offers No Exemption

Driving without insurance can result in six penalty points and a £300 fixed penalty. Cases taken to court can lead to an unlimited fine or disqualification.

Police also have the power to seize vehicles driven without valid insurance or in breach of licence restrictions, regardless of their value.

For the Ferrari's driver, that meant a recently imported £3.7 million collector's car completed its first London journey with a police officer behind the wheel.