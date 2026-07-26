Further investigation into allegations linked to the late former Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed is being carried out by Police Scotland, according to reports. The development comes as investigations into Al Fayed continue across the UK, with authorities continuing to examine whether earlier complaints were handled appropriately.

Police Scotland confirmed it is assessing new witness information relating to allegations reported to have taken place at Al Fayed's Balnagown Estate in the Highlands. Officers have previously stated that their investigation could be revived if additional evidence emerged, and said the latest witness information has prompted detectives to carry out further enquiries.

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New Witness Claims Revive Investigation

Police Scotland previously concluded its initial investigation into an allegation of rape connected to Al Fayed's Highland estate but said it would consider reopening enquiries if new evidence became available. Pressure increased after the Metropolitan Police asked Scotland's Chief Constable to reconsider the investigation while expanding its own inquiry into allegations against Al Fayed.

According to the Scottish Mail on Sunday, police were initially unable to progress an investigation into allegations made by Sophia Stone, now 58, because of insufficient evidence to support the claims. The newspaper reported that a new witness has since spoken to police in support of Stone's account.

Stone has alleged that she was 'groomed', sexually assaulted and nearly raped by Al Fayed, according to statements previously made by her husband, Keaton. The allegations have not been proven in court.

The force has not disclosed details of the latest witness statements or indicated whether they relate to previously reported allegations or new information. Detectives have also not confirmed whether any additional persons of interest have been identified while enquiries continue.

'Further investigation is ongoing. It would be inappropriate to comment further,' a Police Scotland spokesperson said on Sunday (26 July).

UK Investigations Continue

The developments in Scotland come alongside one of the Metropolitan Police's largest ongoing investigations into allegations linked to Al Fayed. Officers are examining whether individuals around Al Fayed may have helped facilitate or conceal alleged offences spanning several decades. Several people have already been interviewed under caution as part of that inquiry, although no arrests have been announced.

Separately, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating one serving Metropolitan Police officer and four former officers over their handling of complaints made against Al Fayed. The watchdog's inquiry focuses on whether earlier allegations were dealt with appropriately and whether opportunities to prevent further offending were missed.

Speaking to the BBC in May, the IOPC said, 'At this stage, five individuals, a serving Met officer and four former Met officers, have been advised that they are being investigated for potential misconduct.'

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said the serving of misconduct notices does not mean misconduct proceedings will necessarily follow. The spokesperson also confirmed the investigation into the handling of allegations connected to Al Fayed remains ongoing.

Hundreds of Allegations Have Emerged

The allegations against Al Fayed have grown significantly since 2024, with 154 women having reported allegations of sexual assault, rape and other forms of abuse dating back to the late 1970s, according to investigators.

Many of the reported incidents are linked to Harrods, while others involve properties and businesses connected to Al Fayed, including locations in Scotland.

Al Fayed died in 2023. He was never charged or convicted in relation to the vast majority of the allegations now under investigation, and the claims remain allegations.