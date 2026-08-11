Harry Potter fans helped prompt the rerouting of a £430 million electricity interconnector after discovering that its planned route would pass through an unofficial memorial to Dobby, the fictional house-elf, at a Welsh beach.

The Greenlink interconnector runs for about 125 miles (200 kilometres) between County Wexford in Ireland and Freshwater West in Pembrokeshire, connecting Ireland's electricity network with Britain's National Grid. The high-voltage link was designed to increase electricity transfer capacity between the two countries and strengthen energy security.

Project manager Simon Ludlam said the route was changed after a BBC interview revealed where the cable would make landfall at Freshwater West, the location used to film Dobby's death scene in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1. Hundreds of fans contacted the project after learning the planned route could affect the memorial, prompting engineers and planners to find an alternative path.

How Fans Changed the Cable Route

Ludlam, founder of Etchea Energy, said he initially did not understand the reaction to the planned route. Speaking on the Energy Revolution podcast, he recalled returning to London after filming the BBC interview before the calls began.

A colleague later explained that the proposed cable route would pass through what fans regarded as Dobby's grave. Ludlam said the project team then worked with planners to move the route away from the memorial.

The unofficial tribute consists of stones and other items left by visitors at Freshwater West, which has become a destination for Harry Potter fans since the film's release.

The cable was subsequently installed using subsea and underground sections, with horizontal directional drilling used beneath the beach and dunes.

Bronze Age Artefact Found Along Revised Route

Archaeological work carried out along the revised route uncovered the rim of an inverted pottery vessel, according to planning documents submitted to Pembrokeshire County Council.

Specialists identified the object as a Bronze Age collared urn dating from about 1700 BC to 1500 BC. The type of vessel is associated with human burial.

The discovery provided evidence of activity at the site thousands of years before the Harry Potter films were made. The urn was found during archaeological work along the revised route and was not the reason the cable was moved.

Ludlam said the revised route came 'quite close' to Bronze Age remains, although the project continued without affecting the memorial.

Why Dobby's Memorial Remains

Freshwater West became associated with Dobby after the beach was used for scenes in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1. Following the film's release, fans created an unofficial memorial and began leaving painted stones, socks and other tributes.

The memorial has also raised environmental concerns because Freshwater West is an ecologically sensitive coastal site. The National Trust, which manages the beach, has warned visitors that items left at the memorial can contribute to pollution and pose risks to wildlife.

In 2022, the National Trust agreed to allow the memorial to remain following a public consultation, while asking visitors not to leave additional souvenirs.

The Greenlink interconnector is now operational, with the revised route allowing the electricity link between Ireland and Britain to proceed without disturbing the Dobby memorial.