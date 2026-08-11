The escalating violence in Pakistan-administered Kashmir has now affected the lives of British nationals, with one man killed and another imprisoned without charge. Some 40 people have been killed in the lead-up to the three-phase elections that culminated Monday, 10 August. One of the fatalities was identified as Mohammad Akhtar, 50, a resident of Peterborough.

According to Akhtar's family, security forces opened fire at a group of protesters on 9 June. The British national was hit by a stray bullet as he was staying in the city of Kotli, close to where the clash between protesters and authorities happened. 'He wasn't taking part in protests, but the demonstrations were happening close to his house,' Mohammed Saad, the victim's cousin, said.

In Prison With No Charge

In a separate case, Waqas Arif, 38, from Nottingham, was among the protesters detained in Mirpur on 5 June. His family maintains that Arif was not a protester. His sister Sumera explained: '(He) was not involved in any kind of protests. But since my other two brothers were involved and they went for the protests with everybody else, the Pakistani forces along with the Rangers came into my house and they took my brothers away.'

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She continued: 'There is no charge. He hasn't done anything. This is my brother, but I think there are thousands of other brothers like him from everywhere who they have put in (prison) so they can minimise the protest power.' Arif's family sought the help of British officials, but even they could not get in touch with Arif.

Imran Hussain, MP for Bradford East and a Ceasefire Advocate, was shocked to hear that British nationals are becoming casualties in the ongoing violence in Kashmir. 'The UK must continue to use every diplomatic lever available to push for de-escalation, restraint and peace, with Kashmiri human rights at the heart of any resolution,' he said on social media.

Roots of the Kashmir Tension

Kashmir is a highly contested South Asian region. One part is administered by India and the other by Pakistan. The political unrest hinged on the call to abolish 12 legislative seats reserved for Indian refugees in the Pakistan-administered Kashmir, also referred to as Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The Supreme Court ruled that the seats are protected and cannot be abolished. The Joint Awami Action Committee, a coalition of different grassroots organisations, said the seats are diluting local representation. Locals started protesting and the movement grew to include inflation and public utility costs in the fight.

MP Hussain and his colleagues wrote a letter to Stephen Doughty, Minister of State for the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan, to ensure the safety of British Nationals in the AJK region. Sheffield Central MP Abtisam Mohamed posted Doughty's reply on her official X account, where the minister assured that it is closely monitoring the Kashmir situation.

'We continue to follow developments closely, including their potential impact on British nationals and those with family links to diaspora communities in the UK,' Doughty's letter read in part. 'The safety and wellbeing of British nationals remain our top priority.' The minister also said he received reports of disrupted communication in the region and said the government is working to ensure British people continue to have contact with loved ones in the AJK region.