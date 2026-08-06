A former FBI supervisory special agent has been accused of stealing nearly $1 million (£750,000) in cryptocurrency from digital wallets that the bureau was monitoring as part of criminal investigations. According to prosecutors, Patrick Steven Yaroch allegedly exploited his privileged access to move seized assets into accounts he controlled while serving in one of the bureau's most sensitive divisions.

Patrick Steven Yaroch, worked as a supervisory special agent at FBI headquarters in Washington and held Top Secret security clearance. He is accused of using his access to cryptocurrency wallets tied to investigations involving foreign suspects. Prosecutors allege that he transferred funds into accounts under his control before attempting to hide the transactions. He was arrested last week and has since been fired from the FBI.

The case has attracted widespread attention because Yaroch allegedly committed exactly the same kind of financial crime he had been investigating as an FBI agent.

Who Is Patrick Steven Yaroch?

According to court documents, Yaroch spent years working in the FBI's counterintelligence and counterespionage division, where he was tasked with investigating foreign intelligence threats and cyber-related offences.

His role gave him access to sensitive investigative material, including information needed to monitor cryptocurrency wallets linked to ongoing federal investigations. Prosecutors maintain that Yaroch abused that access to transfer digital assets from wallets associated with foreign suspects into accounts that he controlled.

Federal authorities say the alleged thefts occurred over multiple transactions rather than a single transfer.

Confession Triggers Investigation

According to the criminal complaint, Yaroch voluntarily contacted a Department of Justice employee and admitted making what he described as 'very poor decisions' involving cryptocurrency wallets.

Reports suggest that investigators subsequently reviewed blockchain transaction records and electronic devices before obtaining a search warrant for Yaroch's home. According to prosecutors, the investigation uncovered evidence linking the FBI agent to the missing cryptocurrency, which was valued at nearly $1 million (£750,000).

Court filings also state that investigators recovered internet search history allegedly showing Yaroch researching how to invest approximately $1 million (£750,000) and how to obtain residency in Europe after the transfers. Additional reports said he sought advice from ChatGPT about cryptocurrency investments and relocating overseas, although those searches do not themselves form part of the criminal charges.

Federal Charges and Court Proceedings

Yaroch has been charged in federal court with offences relating to the unlawful transfer of allegedly stolen property.

While prosecutors accuse him of stealing cryptocurrency from wallets under FBI control, the criminal complaint is based on the interstate transfer of stolen property and related financial offences arising from the alleged movement of the digital assets. Yaroch has not yet entered a plea, and the case is ongoing.

An initial court appearance was held this week, where a magistrate judge found there was sufficient probable cause for the case to proceed.

FBI's Response and Ongoing Scrutiny

The FBI said it acted immediately after learning of the allegations and confirmed that Yaroch is no longer employed by the bureau.

Officials have not commented further on the ongoing criminal proceedings. However, the agency maintained that it holds employees to the highest ethical standards. The Justice Department is continuing its prosecution while investigators examine the movement of the cryptocurrency and the circumstances surrounding the alleged transfers.

The case has also renewed scrutiny of how law enforcement agencies safeguard digital assets seized during criminal investigations. As cryptocurrencies increasingly feature in cybercrime, fraud and sanctions cases, investigators are routinely required to secure and manage large digital holdings. Prosecutors allege Yaroch exploited that trusted position for personal gain, turning evidence held by the government into the centrepiece of a federal criminal case.