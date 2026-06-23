A long-simmering feud between Halsey and music critic Anthony Fantano has exploded back into the spotlight after a fresh social media exchange reignited debate over a scathing review of the singer's deeply personal album.

The dispute resurfaced on Sunday when Fantano, the creator behind YouTube channel 'The Needle Drop,' responded to an online discussion about his 2024 review of Halsey's album 'The Great Impersonator.'

His comment appeared to suggest that people remained more interested in the review than the album itself, prompting an immediate response from the singer.

Halsey Fires Back Over Old Review

I’m certain my least memorable song will be remembered more fondly and for more time than anything you ever do with your life will be. Everything you say is more “whiny” and “edgy” than I was at any point on that album. But at least I had the excuse of going through chemo. https://t.co/h2dFzOqpKH — halsey (@halsey) June 21, 2026

Halsey did not hold back when addressing Fantano on X.

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'I'm certain my least memorable song will be remembered more fondly and for more time than anything you ever do with your life will be,' she wrote in a quote post directed at the critic.

The singer also accused Fantano of embodying an online 'edgelord' culture and argued that his criticism of 'The Great Impersonator' reflected a broader issue facing women who publicly discuss serious health struggles.

Who cares he gave a bad review? I care that a pay for clicks reaction YouTuber can facade as a pro critic and say it’s “main character syndrome” for an artist to lament her medical suffering on an album (surprise!) about her own life. He’s a raised-by-4chan edgelord bully. Yuck. — halsey (@halsey) June 22, 2026

The album, released in 2024, was inspired by Halsey's experiences undergoing chemotherapy and living with lupus and a T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder.

The Review That Started It All

Fantano's original review proved controversial from the moment it was published.

The critic awarded 'The Great Impersonator' a 1 out of 10 rating and criticised both its songwriting and musical influences. He argued that many of the songs felt derivative and failed to effectively execute the artistic concepts Halsey was attempting to explore.

The harsh score quickly became one of the most debated reviews of the year, particularly because of the album's deeply personal subject matter.

Many fans accused Fantano of being dismissive towards Halsey's health struggles, a claim he continues to reject.

Fantano Defends Himself

Speaking about the renewed backlash, Fantano insisted his criticism had nothing to do with Halsey's illness. Instead, he maintained that his review focused solely on the music itself.

'You don't have to agree with me,' Fantano said. 'But one thing I can't stand by and allow to happen is this performative act where people want to act like I'm Satan incarnate for not liking this album.' He added: 'I'm not the devil himself for not enjoying this album.'

Fantano also pushed back against accusations of misogyny, noting that he has frequently praised projects by female artists throughout his career.

Debate Over Legacy and Influence

The renewed clash has sparked wider discussion about the role of critics in the streaming era and the increasingly blurred line between criticism and online celebrity.

Fantano remains one of the internet's most influential music reviewers, with millions of followers across YouTube and social media. His reviews routinely generate headlines, praise and backlash in equal measure.

cannot believe the tides are turning on the fantano/halsey discourse in favor of fantano lmfao — mez (@sugeknightmez) June 22, 2026

For her part, Halsey argued that critics can have a significant impact when discussing projects tied to deeply personal experiences.

As fans continue to debate who was right, one thing is clear: nearly two years after 'The Great Impersonator' was released, the conversation surrounding Fantano's review remains almost as controversial as the album itself.